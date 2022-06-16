20 best leather jackets to shop this summer: From Arket’s leather blazer to the iconic All Saints biker

Hollie Brotherton
Shopping for a leather jacket for Glastonbury? From leather blazers to biker jackets and leather trench coats, we’ve found all of the best styles to shop now. From Marks & Spencer, All Saints, ASOS, Arket, River Island & more.
A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather jacket, blazer or longline coat to throw on over everything this season?
RELATED: Quilted jackets are trending this season - here are 21 of the best
MORE: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2022
Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Leonie Hanne (above) to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.
Whether it's a trench coat or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket
Shopping for your new wardrobe staple? We've found 20 of the best leather jackets available online in a whole range of different silhouettes and styles.
Leather biker jackets
Balfern leather biker jacket, £319, All Saints
All Saints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for a reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern.
Leather biker jacket, £119.99, Mango
Leather jackets don't come much more classic (or affordable) than this one from Mango.
Acne Studios leather jacket, £1,200, Mytheresa
From the notched collar to the asymmetric zip front and the belted hem, this leather biker jacket has all the markings of the iconic Acne silhouette.
Reanon leather jacket, £268, Free People
Free People's Reanon leather jacket has a luxe vintage look with exaggerated metal finishes and slightly cropped cut.
Deadwood river leather biker jacket, £380, Net-A-Porter
Deadwood's leather jacket is made from upcycled vintage pieces, so it's both sustainable and has that authentic 'worn' look.
Leather signature biker jacket, was £355 now £284, Karen Millen
Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket is so flattering.
Kaja leather jacket, £378, Reiss
Crafted from premium leather, the Kaja jacket from Reiss has a modern trucker-style design with silver-tone zip detailing.
Leather biker jacket, £250, Marks & Spencer
The super soft leather, quilted lining and classic design prove M&S is always on point when it comes to staple pieces.
Cropped leather jacket, £350, Jigsaw
With button fastenings instead of a zip, we love Jigsaw's unique take on the leather biker jacket.
Leather biker jacket, £255, La Redoute
La Redoute's classic leather jacket has so many five-star reviews for its high quality and timeless cut.
MORE: 31 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer
Leather blazers
Leather blazer, £290, Arket
Featuring a slightly oversized fit in soft buttery leather, Arket's blazer is a must-have in any capsule wardrobe.
Whistles Aliza leather blazer, £329, Selfridges
Whistles' leather blazer is always selling out thanks to its stylish tailored cut.
Oversized leather blazer, £350, Jigsaw
We love this Jigsaw blazer. It's slightly oversized, lightweight and cut from ethically sourced nappa leather.
Khaite Johnson leather blazer, £3,020, Net-a-Porter
With its relaxed silhouette, glossy enamelled buttons and smooth satin-twill lining, this leather blazer by Khaite is perfection.
Veda Crosby 90s longline leather blazer, £475, Reformation
Go ultra 90s with Reformation's longline leather blazer. Wear it with everything from jeans to mini dresses this season and beyond.
Urban Renewal vintage leather blazer, £85, Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters has a selection of original vintage leather blazers sourced by the Renewal team. Each one is unique and selected at random.
SHOP: 12 pairs of denim shorts to shop now the sun is out
Leather longline coats
Leather trench coat, was £349 now £244.30, Oasis
The leather trench has been a runway mainstay for the last few years and this one from Warehouse will see you through every season in style.
Bottega Veneta belted glossed-leather trench coat, £6,540, Net-a-Porter
We love the effortless style of this belted leather trench coat by Bottega Veneta. It's perfect for a British festival.
ASOS DESIGN leather mum jacket, £145, ASOS
This casual long-line leather jacket from ASOS features drop shoulders and a cool relaxed fit.
Midnight train leather duster, £600, Free People
Channel Bella in Free People's leather coat with a longline silhouette and removable faux-fur collar.
MORE: We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with literally everything this season
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.