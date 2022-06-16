20 best leather jackets to shop this summer: From Arket’s leather blazer to the iconic All Saints biker

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather jacket, blazer or longline coat to throw on over everything this season?

RELATED: Quilted jackets are trending this season - here are 21 of the best

MORE: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2022

Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Leonie Hanne (above) to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.

Whether it's a trench coat or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket

Shopping for your new wardrobe staple? We've found 20 of the best leather jackets available online in a whole range of different silhouettes and styles.

Leather biker jackets

Balfern leather biker jacket, £319, All Saints

All Saints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for a reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern.

Leather biker jacket, £119.99, Mango

Leather jackets don't come much more classic (or affordable) than this one from Mango.

Acne Studios leather jacket, £1,200, Mytheresa

From the notched collar to the asymmetric zip front and the belted hem, this leather biker jacket has all the markings of the iconic Acne silhouette.

Reanon leather jacket, £268, Free People

Free People's Reanon leather jacket has a luxe vintage look with exaggerated metal finishes and slightly cropped cut.

Deadwood river leather biker jacket, £380, Net-A-Porter

Deadwood's leather jacket is made from upcycled vintage pieces, so it's both sustainable and has that authentic 'worn' look.

Leather signature biker jacket, was £355 now £284, Karen Millen

Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket is so flattering.

Kaja leather jacket, £378, Reiss

Crafted from premium leather, the Kaja jacket from Reiss has a modern trucker-style design with silver-tone zip detailing.

Leather biker jacket, £250, Marks & Spencer

The super soft leather, quilted lining and classic design prove M&S is always on point when it comes to staple pieces.

Cropped leather jacket, £350, Jigsaw

With button fastenings instead of a zip, we love Jigsaw's unique take on the leather biker jacket.

Leather biker jacket, £255, La Redoute

La Redoute's classic leather jacket has so many five-star reviews for its high quality and timeless cut.

MORE: 31 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer

Leather blazers

Leather blazer, £290, Arket

Featuring a slightly oversized fit in soft buttery leather, Arket's blazer is a must-have in any capsule wardrobe.

Whistles Aliza leather blazer, £329, Selfridges

Whistles' leather blazer is always selling out thanks to its stylish tailored cut.

Oversized leather blazer, £350, Jigsaw

We love this Jigsaw blazer. It's slightly oversized, lightweight and cut from ethically sourced nappa leather.

Khaite Johnson leather blazer, £3,020, Net-a-Porter

With its relaxed silhouette, glossy enamelled buttons and smooth satin-twill lining, this leather blazer by Khaite is perfection.

Veda Crosby 90s longline leather blazer, £475, Reformation

Go ultra 90s with Reformation's longline leather blazer. Wear it with everything from jeans to mini dresses this season and beyond.

Urban Renewal vintage leather blazer, £85, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has a selection of original vintage leather blazers sourced by the Renewal team. Each one is unique and selected at random.

SHOP: 12 pairs of denim shorts to shop now the sun is out

Leather longline coats

Leather trench coat, was £349 now £244.30, Oasis

The leather trench has been a runway mainstay for the last few years and this one from Warehouse will see you through every season in style.

Bottega Veneta belted glossed-leather trench coat, £6,540, Net-a-Porter

We love the effortless style of this belted leather trench coat by Bottega Veneta. It's perfect for a British festival.

ASOS DESIGN leather mum jacket, £145, ASOS

This casual long-line leather jacket from ASOS features drop shoulders and a cool relaxed fit.

Midnight train leather duster, £600, Free People

Channel Bella in Free People's leather coat with a longline silhouette and removable faux-fur collar.

MORE: We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with literally everything this season

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.