Reformation Black Friday sale alert! Dress like Jennifer Lopez & Hailey Bieber for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re always taking inspiration from the wardrobes of our favourite celebrities and love nothing more than when we spot them wearing a brand that’s budget-friendly. Enter Reformation.

The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the stunning pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and even Princess Beatrice.

Already more affordable than their designer competitors, Reformation just dropped a huge Black Friday sale with 25% off everything. And honestly? Our shopping lists couldn't be longer.

A mega sale only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information then don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the seven must-have pieces we know will sell out.

Cashmere polo sweater, £150/$126 (WAS £200/$168), Reformation

Loved by none other than Taylor Swift, who wore it to promote her new album Midnights, this luxe cashmere sweater is super soft and could be paired with just about anything during cosy season.

Carolena Dress, £208.50/$186 (WAS £278/$248), Reformation

Princess Beatrice wore this stunning dress to the Chelsea Flower Show this summer. With its fitted bodice, puff sleeves and relaxed skirt with a high slit, it's the dreamy piece we all want in our wardrobes.

Stassie dress, £225/$208.50 (WAS £300/$278), Reformation

Everyone went wild for Reformation's hot pink Stassie dress when Jennifer Lopez wore it on her honeymoon in Paris and now it's back with a big discount.

Tagliatelle dress, £208.50 (WAS £278), Reformation

Another J.Lo honeymoon dress - with its corset detailed bodice and cute scalloped lace neckline, we're investing in this now to wear next summer.

Newsprint high rise straight long jeans, £168.75/$141 (WAS £225/$188), Reformation

Loved by Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, these statement jeans are always selling out. Reformation restocked them just in time for Black Friday and you can now get them with 25% off.

Nylah Nappa knee boot, £336/$298.50 (WAS £448/$398), Reformation

Knee-high boots are so on trend and two of our favourite style icons Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have this exact pair. Made from sustainably-sourced Nappa leather, they have a block heel, square toe and inside zipper for a calf-hugging fit.

Frankie silk dress, £251.25/$223.50 (WAS £335/$298), Reformation

If you have a winter wedding coming up, this dress is perfection. Slim fitting with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps and a center back slit, it also features a smocked back bodice to provide some extra comfort. We spotted Lucy Watson wearing it earlier this year.

