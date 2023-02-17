14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

Sophie Bates
Looking for a tummy flattering dress? We've found the best slimming styles to shop, from knot dresses to belted dresses and more - along with advice from the experts on how to hide belly bulge. Shop them now.
As we move into the new season, the idea of pulling out last year's dresses can feel daunting. Whether you're looking for a tummy-flattering dress or a waist-enhancing style, we've searched high and low for the most flattering dresses for your spring wardrobe refresh that will help you look and feel your best in 2023. Plus, advice from the experts on the best styles to choose to create your desired silhouette.
From figure-flattering wrap dresses to waist-cinching shirt dresses, scroll our edit of the best tummy-flattering dresses from M&S, Mango, H&M and more.
Best tummy-flattering dresses
Tummy-flattering knot dresses
Knot dresses not only bring you in at the waist, but when the knot design is placed at the front, it works to distract from any lumps and bumps that you may wish to hide. There are so many flattering knot dresses to choose from, and we think M&S's satin blue midi is so gorgeous for your next date night.
Satin tie front midi dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
Knot shirt dress, £49.99, Mango
Blue Vanilla glitter knot dress, £36, New Look
Tummy-flattering wrap dresses
Wrap dresses are flattering on all body types as the cinched waist paired with the V-neck design enhances the hips and bust to give a slimming effect. Wrap dresses are a great staple for all year, but we particularly love them for spring - and a floral wrap dress teamed with a pair of white trainers and a light jacket will create the prettiest daywear look.
Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked with Fearne McCann, Kate Ferdinand and more, told us: "The wrap dress is an easy go-to. It works for all body types as the v-neck works for smaller and larger chests and can be tied to pull you in at the waist. Go for a cobalt blue or bring in a print to work this style into your trends."
Kaelie wrap dress, £265, Reformation
Striped wrap dress, £17.99, H&M
Swirl print satin wrap dress, £45, SimplyBe
Printed midi wrap dress, £85, & Other Stories
Tummy-flattering belted dresses
Similarly to wrap dresses, belted dresses create an hourglass silhouette by highlighting the waist. Shirt dresses are a great option for combining comfort and style, and you can elevate your figure even further by teaming one with a pair of heels to elongate the legs.
Ellis revealed: "A belt can be your best accessory, whether you add to your shirt dress or opt for a dress that already has a belt."
Belted mini shirt dress, £29.99, New Look
Lydia Millen belted shirt maxi dress, £167.20, Karen Millen
Urban Revivo shirt dress with tie, £40, ASOS
Tummy-flattering ruched dresses
There are so many ruched dress styles to choose from, but the trick is to find one that drapes in the areas that you feel least comfortable with. Whether the dress ruches at the waist, bust, or hips, the timeless style is a great option for formalwear.
Stella McCartney draped midi dress, £1,395, Net-A-Porter
Waterfall drape dress, £63 (WAS £159), Coast
Draped midi dress, £49.99, Zara
