14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

As we move into the new season, the idea of pulling out last year's dresses can feel daunting. Whether you're looking for a tummy-flattering dress or a waist-enhancing style, we've searched high and low for the most flattering dresses for your spring wardrobe refresh that will help you look and feel your best in 2023. Plus, advice from the experts on the best styles to choose to create your desired silhouette.

From figure-flattering wrap dresses to waist-cinching shirt dresses, scroll our edit of the best tummy-flattering dresses from M&S, Mango, H&M and more.

Best tummy-flattering dresses

Tummy-flattering knot dresses

Knot dresses not only bring you in at the waist, but when the knot design is placed at the front, it works to distract from any lumps and bumps that you may wish to hide. There are so many flattering knot dresses to choose from, and we think M&S's satin blue midi is so gorgeous for your next date night.

Satin tie front midi dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Knot shirt dress, £49.99, Mango

Blue Vanilla glitter knot dress, £36, New Look

Tummy-flattering wrap dresses

Wrap dresses are flattering on all body types as the cinched waist paired with the V-neck design enhances the hips and bust to give a slimming effect. Wrap dresses are a great staple for all year, but we particularly love them for spring - and a floral wrap dress teamed with a pair of white trainers and a light jacket will create the prettiest daywear look.

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked with Fearne McCann, Kate Ferdinand and more, told us: " The wrap dress is an easy go-to. It works for all body types as the v-neck works for smaller and larger chests and can be tied to pull you in at the waist. Go for a cobalt blue or bring in a print to work this style into your trends."

Kaelie wrap dress, £265, Reformation

Striped wrap dress, £17.99, H&M

Swirl print satin wrap dress, £45, SimplyBe

Printed midi wrap dress, £85, & Other Stories

Tummy-flattering belted dresses

Similarly to wrap dresses, belted dresses create an hourglass silhouette by highlighting the waist. Shirt dresses are a great option for combining comfort and style, and you can elevate your figure even further by teaming one with a pair of heels to elongate the legs.

Ellis revealed: "A belt can be your best accessory, whether you add to your shirt dress or opt for a dress that already has a belt."

Belted mini shirt dress, £29.99, New Look

Lydia Millen belted shirt maxi dress, £167.20, Karen Millen

Urban Revivo shirt dress with tie, £40, ASOS

Tummy-flattering ruched dresses

There are so many ruched dress styles to choose from, but the trick is to find one that drapes in the areas that you feel least comfortable with. Whether the dress ruches at the waist, bust, or hips, the timeless style is a great option for formalwear.

Stella McCartney draped midi dress, £1,395, Net-A-Porter

Waterfall drape dress, £63 (WAS £159), Coast

Draped midi dress, £49.99, Zara

NOW SHOP

Best tummy control slimming swimsuits: Styles from M&S, John Lewis & more

Best shapewear: From M&S to Spanx, Skims, John Lewis & MORE

24 best flattering wrap dresses: From M&S to ASOS, Zara, H&M & MORE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.