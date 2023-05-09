Seeking Meghan Markle’s clarity crystal necklace? Shop the expert approved crystal healing necklaces like the royal’s

Discover which crystal necklace is best for you

Meghan Markle is no stranger to jewellery with meaning, and she certainly sent a message during the coronation weekend by wearing a clear quartz necklace.

Meghan Markle often chooses jewellery with a hidden meaning

Snapped on a hike in her current home of Montecito (see the pictures here) while husband Prince Harry was in London for the King’s coronation, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a J Crew jacket and Morrell hiking boots, sent a clear and direct message with her jewellery choice.

Wearing the Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer ‘Clarity Retreat’ necklace, Meghan’s pendant is made with clear quartz, a crystal regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier to help you manifest what you want in life.

Abigail Spencer wearing the Maya Brenner x Abigal Spencer Clarity Retreat Necklace

It says on the website: “A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat.” We love that Meghan's wearing a necklace designed by her Suits co-star and friend Abigail, too.

Meghan's crystal healing necklace isn’t the first time the mum of Archie and Lilibet has showed her alignment with the premise of crystal healing; she has crystal coasters in her home office, in white quartz too and often wears a talisman, like an evil eye necklace or a pendant with a message. Shop her evil eye necklace and more lookalikes here.

What are crystal healing necklaces?

Jane at jewellery brand Grove & Vae explains the meaning behind wearing a crystal healing necklace: “Crystal healing necklaces are a favourite as it is believed that various crystal properties enhance your physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental well-being through positive interactions with your body’s energy points/chakras and your aura.

“Crystals and gemstones enhance your positive vibration and many prefer to incorporate these into their everyday life through jewellery.”

Which healing crystal is best for me to wear?

If you’re a newbie to the crystal game, fear not; as a big fan of crystal healing I learned all about their powers at the London College of Psychic Studies, so I’ve pulled together the five most commonly worn crystals and their meanings.

Healing crystals are often used in jewellery, just like Meghan's newest necklace

Rose quartz

A great all-rounder in soft pink, Rose Quartz is lauded for promoting unconditional love. A grounding stone, wear daily to inspire compassion and promote feelings of peace and calm.

Clear quartz

Like Meghan’s, this is a beautiful transparent stone that’s all about clarity, healing and spiritual growth.

Amethyst

Calmness and wisdom are the benefits of Amethyst. Used to relieve stress and anxiety, this protective purple stone is known as the ‘all-purpose’.

Malachite

Known as the essence of joy and transformation, it’s believed Malachite even absorbs pain. Characterised by being a powerful dark green.

Citrine

Citrine, a yellow gemstone, is a crystal for positivity and optimism, helping to cultivate confidence and personal power.

Fancy adding a little crystal healing to your daily accessories like Meghan? We’ve tracked down the best crystal healing necklaces, whatever your need.

MORE MEGHAN

Loved Meghan Markle's Chanel ballet flats? We found a £25 version

Meghan Markle's complete hair transformation through the years

The royals favourite necklaces, from Princess Kate to Princess Diana