Seeking Meghan Markle’s clarity crystal necklace? Shop the expert approved crystal healing necklaces like the royal’s

Seeking Meghan Markle’s clarity crystal necklace? Shop the best crystal healing necklaces like the royal’s
Discover which crystal necklace is best for you

Carla Challis
Carla Challis

Meghan Markle is no stranger to jewellery with meaning, and she certainly sent a message during the coronation weekend by wearing a clear quartz necklace. 

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games Friends and Family 2022
Meghan Markle often chooses jewellery with a hidden meaning

Snapped on a hike in her current home of Montecito (see the pictures here) while husband Prince Harry was in London for the King’s coronation, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a J Crew jacket and Morrell hiking boots, sent a clear and direct message with her jewellery choice.

Wearing the Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer ‘Clarity Retreat’ necklace, Meghan’s pendant is made with clear quartz, a crystal regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier to help you manifest what you want in life.

Abigail Spencer wearing the Clarity Retreat Necklace
Abigail Spencer wearing the Maya Brenner x Abigal Spencer Clarity Retreat Necklace

It says on the website: “A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat.” We love that Meghan's wearing a necklace designed by her Suits co-star and friend Abigail, too.

Meghan's crystal healing necklace isn’t the first time the mum of Archie and Lilibet has showed her alignment with the premise of crystal healing; she has crystal coasters in her home office, in white quartz too and often wears a talisman, like an evil eye necklace or a pendant with a message. Shop her evil eye necklace and more lookalikes here.

What are crystal healing necklaces? 

Jane at jewellery brand Grove & Vae explains the meaning behind wearing a crystal healing necklace: “Crystal healing necklaces are a favourite as it is believed that various crystal properties enhance your physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental well-being through positive interactions with your body’s energy points/chakras and your aura. 

“Crystals and gemstones enhance your positive vibration and many prefer to incorporate these into their everyday life through jewellery.”

Which healing crystal is best for me to wear?

If you’re a newbie to the crystal game, fear not; as a big fan of crystal healing I learned all about their powers at the London College of Psychic Studies, so I’ve pulled together the five most commonly worn crystals and their meanings. 

Healing crystals
Healing crystals are often used in jewellery, just like Meghan's newest necklace

Rose quartz 

A great all-rounder in soft pink, Rose Quartz is lauded for promoting unconditional love. A grounding stone, wear daily to inspire compassion and promote feelings of peace and calm. 

Clear quartz

Like Meghan’s, this is a beautiful transparent stone that’s all about clarity, healing and spiritual growth. 

Amethyst 

Calmness and wisdom are the benefits of Amethyst. Used to relieve stress and anxiety, this protective purple stone is known as the ‘all-purpose’. 

Malachite

Known as the essence of joy and transformation, it’s believed Malachite even absorbs pain. Characterised by being a powerful dark green.

Citrine

 Citrine, a yellow gemstone, is a crystal for positivity and optimism, helping to cultivate confidence and personal power.

 Fancy adding a little crystal healing to your daily accessories like Meghan? We’ve tracked down the best crystal healing necklaces, whatever your need.

  • Clear Quartz Necklace from Etsy

    Etsy Clear Quartz Crystal Necklace

    This chic and minimal design carries a clear quartz point pendant, measuring 20mm in height.

    Strung on a gold stainless steel chain, choose from a length of 16, 18 or 20 inches.

  • Clear Quartz Chunky Necklace from Etsy

    Etsy Clear Quartz Bar Necklace

    You can personalise this clear quartz necklace by choosing the style of chain (either sterling silver or 14k gold filled paperclip style) plus the size of the gemstone too - the mini is 40mm long, while the mega is 60mm.

  • Etsy minimal clear quartz necklace

    Etsy Tiny Clear Quartz Necklace

    If it's delicate you want, these tiny clear quartz pendants are just the thing.

  • Monica Vinader Rose Quartz Necklace

    Monica Vinader Rose Quartz Necklace

    Monica Vinader has a whole range of rose quartz pieces, including this classic amulet necklace on an 18ct rose gold chain.


  • Abbott Lyon Rose Quartz Necklace

    Abbott Lyon Rose Quartz Sphere Necklace

    Abbott Lyon's rose quartz sphere necklace is delicate but means business.

    Choose from a 16 inch or 18 inch gold chain.

  • Estella Bartlett Rose Quartz Necklace

    Estella Bartlett Rose Quartz Necklace

    How cute is Estella Bartlett's whimsical rose quartz pendant.

    Comes with a silver star charm, and a silver plated chain.

  • T Balance Necklace

    TBalance Crystals Amethyst Healing Necklace

    With Amethyst and Amazonite on this beaded necklace, it's one powerful and protective piece of jewellery - and the pairing is even said to promote a serene night's sleep, too.

  • Missoma Malachite Necklace

    Missoma Malachite Necklace

    Missoma's Lucy Williams collaboration includes this, a semi-precious square malachite pendant on a contrasting delicate chain.  

  • Accessorize Malachite Necklace

    Accessorize Malachite Necklace

    Designed with a beaded chain, the fine gold linking lets the colourful malachite do the talking in this delicate and easy to wear pendant.

  • Citrine Moon Necklace from Etsy

    Etsy Citrine Necklace

    Not into the circular or sphere shaped crystals? We love this moon-shaped pendant, cut in the loveliest yellow Citrine for positivity and optimism.

