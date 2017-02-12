﻿
Fashion

BAFTAs 2017: All the best dresses from the red carpet

It's Britain's most glamorous night of the year, and the stars of the silver screen did not fail to dazzle as they attended the BAFTAs 2017 on Sunday night. Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, the red carpet was lit up by a slew of famous faces in designer dresses. 

It was all eyes on Emma Stone as she arrived at the awards ceremony in a stunning Chanel ensemble. The La La Land actress wore a bejewlled gown over matching trousers, topping off the look with pointed pewter heels. 

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked incredible in a floor-sweeping gown by her favourite designer Alexander McQueen. 

The off-the-shoulder number featured a cinched-in waist and floral embellishments. 

Kate wore her hair in a chic chignon and topped off the look with dazzling drop earrings. 

Daisy Ridley looked stunning in an asymmetrical, geometric print dress with one-shoulder detailing. 

Thandie Newton wore a simple black strapless gown by Osman. 

Viola Davis wore a bespoke strapless gown created of flowing ribbons in shades of blue silk chiffon from designer Jenny Packham. 

Laura Whitmore, a presenter on the red carpet, rocked a skintight, white dress cut off the shoulder and featuring a thigh-high split. 

Bryce Dallas Howard in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline. 

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Julia Stiles. 

Ella Purnell in Chanel. 

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. 

Nocturnal Animals star Amy Adams looked chic in an emerald green Tom Ford gown. 

Emily Blunt wore a dramatic number by Alexander McQueen. 

Felicity Jones wore a chic Dior number with a ruffled hem line. 

Millie Mackintosh was a ray of sunshine in a yellow gown. 

Naomie Harris was picture-perfect in a pink tulle Gucci gown. 

Nicole Kidman stunned in a plunging Armani gown - an embellished belt cinched in her waist and topped off the look. 

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill wore a high-necked slinky white gown. 

Penelope Cruz in shimmering Versace.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. 

