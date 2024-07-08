That time Pippa Middleton dressed like Carrie Bradshaw and we all missed it

If there is one thing that the Princess of Wales and her little sister Pippa have in common, it's their dress sense. The two women, who are both mothers to three children, are what one may be described as classic dressers - favouring stunning structured pieces that aren't fussy or faddy and stand the test of time.

However when Pippa in particular was younger, she actually wore much more daring, colourful clothes that perhaps she wouldn't necessarily step out in today.

© Getty Pippa Middleton looking fabulous in a Matthew Williamson dress in 2013

We went through the archives and found a wonderful snapshot of James Middleton's sister wearing a dazzling blue, sequin and feather dress by UK designer Matthew Williamson.

The dress was part of the designers then Pre-Fall 2013 collection, and the cocktail frock was embroidered with silver beads, and featured hand-dyed ostrich feathers. She added a fabulous pair of high heels and a delicate clutch bag. Stunning! Pippa was at a dinner hosted by Michael Bloomberg & Graydon Carter, which was celebrating the launch of the Serpentine Sackler Gallery designed by Zaha Hadid. Pippa attended the event alongside Jemima Khan and supermodel Laura Bailey.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker loves a feather dress - as does her characrer of Carrie Bradshaw

The dress really reminded us of something Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw would wear. The Sex and the City style icon is known for her show-stopping, chameleon-like fashion sense and she favours bright colours, quirky details like corsages, and of course, sequins and feathers.

Kate's Carrie moment

Prince William's wife Kate may not have had a feather moment quite like sister Pippa, but she donned a pair of Carrie Bradshaw's most famous shoes back in 2022.

© Getty Jamie Coreth poses with his painting of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, the very same style made famous by SJP's infamous character in the Sex and the City Movie. The royal wore a green pair of the iconic heels in a portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.