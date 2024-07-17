Princess Kate just carried a Victoria Beckham bag and no one noticed

It was so wonderful to see the fabulous Princess of Wales at the men's singles' final at Wimbledon at the weekend. The royal looked positively radiant in her purple dress, and her hair and makeup looked as flawless as ever.

Accessory wise, Kate carried one of her favourite pieces of arm candy by luxury high street brand L.K.Bennett. Her super cute, box bag was known as the 'Milly' bag. It was nude in colour and she last wore it back in 2021 during an event with First Lady Jill Biden.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked bold and beautiful in a Safiyaa dress

Ahead of the big game though, the mother-of-three was snapped carrying a slightly larger tote bag, by none other than Victoria Beckham.

© Getty The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte, leaving Centre Court at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

The past season piece was known as the 'Quincy' Moonshine White Tote. It was priced at £995 at the time of sale and it's a pretty decent sized number for all your belongings. We love the moonshine white buffalo-leather, and the contrasting calf-leather trim. It has a very on-trend, top handle and we would categorise this as a classic bag that lasts for years -hence Kate reusing it years later.

© Victoria Beckham Kate carried the Victoria Beckham 'Quincy' moonshine white tote bag, which is no longer available

Sadly, it's not available anymore. But, I've found this lovely bag that's really similar by Michael Kors, and what's more, it's on sale! Crafted from pebbled leather, the Mercer tote bag has a similar structured design like Kate's Victoria Beckham bag.

© Michael Kors This Michael Kors bag is very similar - and it's a fraction of the price

This one also features a removable crossbody strap for added versatility. It's currently £135, reduced from £450. If you're in the US, you can shop it from Amazon USA for just $113.

The 'Mercer Large Pebbled Leather Accordion Tote Bag' has a very similar look - the same wide top handle, boxy shape and 'old money' feel. It's the kind of style you could easily incorporate into a variety of outfits. It would go perfectly with a bold blazer and comes in five different shades.

Victoria Beckham dresses the royals

Victoria's fashion label is adored by royals as well as celebrities. VB's bestie Eva Longoria regularly steps out in Victoria's threads, as well as our favourite royals, including the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Sophie, who is a really big fan of the wife of David Beckham's brand.

© Getty Kate wearing a Victoria Beckham dress in 2023

Back in 2023, Princess Kate took part in a royal visit to Leeds, and as she took off her emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, she revealed a figure-hugging knit dress by VB which pretty much went viral.