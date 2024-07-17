Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just carried a swanky Victoria Beckham bag and no one noticed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships© Getty

Princess Kate just carried a Victoria Beckham bag and no one noticed

Prince William's wife loves Victoria Beckham's fashion label

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

 It was so wonderful to see the fabulous Princess of Wales at the men's singles' final at Wimbledon at the weekend. The royal looked positively radiant in her purple dress, and her hair and makeup looked as flawless as ever.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte has the sweetest reaction to meeting Carlos Alcaraz

Accessory wise, Kate carried one of her favourite pieces of arm candy by luxury high street brand L.K.Bennett. Her super cute, box bag was known as the 'Milly' bag. It was nude in colour and she last wore it back in 2021 during an event with First Lady Jill Biden

princess kate with princess charlotte at wimbledon© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales looked bold and beautiful in a Safiyaa dress

Ahead of the big game though, the mother-of-three was snapped carrying a slightly larger tote bag, by none other than Victoria Beckham. 

Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte pictured leaving Centre Court at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships© Getty
The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte, leaving Centre Court at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

The past season piece was known as the 'Quincy' Moonshine White Tote. It was priced at £995 at the time of sale and it's a pretty decent sized number for all your belongings. We love the moonshine white buffalo-leather, and the contrasting calf-leather trim. It has a very on-trend, top handle and we would categorise this as a classic bag that lasts for years -hence Kate reusing it years later.

The Victoria Beckham 'Quincy' Moonshine White Tote© Victoria Beckham
Kate carried the Victoria Beckham 'Quincy' moonshine white tote bag, which is no longer available

Sadly, it's not available anymore. But, I've found this lovely bag that's really similar by Michael Kors, and what's more, it's on sale! Crafted from pebbled leather, the Mercer tote bag has a similar structured design like Kate's Victoria Beckham bag.

This Michael Kors bag is very similar - and it's a fraction of the price© Michael Kors
This Michael Kors bag is very similar - and it's a fraction of the price

This one also features a removable crossbody strap for added versatility. It's currently £135, reduced from £450. If you're in the US, you can shop it from Amazon USA for just $113.

The 'Mercer Large Pebbled Leather Accordion Tote Bag' has a very similar look - the same wide top handle, boxy shape and 'old money' feel. It's the kind of style you could easily incorporate into a variety of outfits. It would go perfectly with a bold blazer and comes in five different shades.

Victoria Beckham dresses the royals

Victoria's fashion label is adored by royals as well as celebrities. VB's bestie Eva Longoria regularly steps out in Victoria's threads, as well as our favourite royals, including the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Sophie, who is a really big fan of the wife of David Beckham's brand.  

Princess of Wales speaks with faculty during a visit to the University of Leeds to join students on the Childhood Studies programme on January 31, 2023© Getty
Kate wearing a Victoria Beckham dress in 2023

Back in 2023, Princess Kate took part in a royal visit to Leeds, and as she took off her emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, she revealed a figure-hugging knit dress by VB which pretty much went viral. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More