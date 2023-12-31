6 magnificent gowns worn by royalty's most glamorous ladies in 2023

As the year draws to a close, so does another chapter of spellbinding style moments from royalty's best dressed ladies.

We've seen the Princess of Wales prove her penchant for sparkles, her daughter Princess Charlotte make her designer debut, Queen Camilla don a dress that took six years to make, and Princess Beatrice wear her mother's York tiara in a surprise fashion moment nobody was expecting.

As HELLO!s Senior Lifestyle and Fashion Writer, there are few royal style moments I haven't covered this year. While we've already ranked which fashionable frocks and Barbie pink power suits made the cut of the most memorable royal outfits of 2023 - which formal gowns take the crown as royalty's most glamorous moments?

Let's take a fashion flashback to the most daring, opulent, and decadent gowns worn by the royal fashion set this year.

Most glamorous royal gowns of 2023

Princess Kate's glittering pink gown © Royal Hashemite Court If there was ever a dress to wear twice, it would be the Princess of Wales' pastel pink Jenny Packham gown, which first made its debut at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa in June, then later at the annual Diplomatic Reception in December. Beaded, bold and beautiful, the royal's glittering pink gown is a rarity in her typically understated daytime wardrobe. On both occasions, the Princess paired it with the Lover's Knot tiara; made by Garrards in 1914 for Queen Mary and a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

Princess Beatrice's embellished wedding guest gown © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice made a surprising appearance at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa in June, wearing a breathtaking Champagne-hued satin gown featuring an embellished bodice by Reem Acra. Most striking, however, was the royal's choice to wear the York tiara. The occasion marked only the second time in her life she had worn a tiara in public - and was made even more special by the fact it was her mother's wedding tiara.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice wears York tiara for Jordan royal banquet

Princess Charlene of Monaco's sparkling silver gown © © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace Princess Charlene of Monaco is no stranger to a sequin gown. The royal debuted yet another sparkling gown as she attended the annual Bal de Noel of her eponymous Foundation this year. The Monegasque royal, 45, looked sublime in a long-sleeved ball gown embellished with all-over silver sequins. The spellbinding dress, which featured an elegant boater neckline, waist-cinching bodice and full length skirt, perfectly complemented her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection. DON'T MISS: Glittering royals in festive sequins: Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie, Princess Charlene & Co's best sparkling outfits

Princess Charlotte's ivory gown © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales' eight-year-old daughter Charlotte was every inch a Princess as she stepped into the spotlight for her grandfather King Charles' coronation in May. The young royal was the double of mum Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer, which also marked Princess Charlotte's first time wearing the coveted British designer. She may be years from reaching her full style potential, but Princess Kate's mini me already has a more fashionable wardrobe than most.

Princess Kate's eco BAFTAs gown © Getty The Princess of Wales' eco credentials reigned supreme when she recycled her one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown at the 2023 BAFTAs in February. The royal made a serious sustainable statement by re-wearing the dress, which she previously wore to the event in 2019. Reworking it to remove the blooming floral motif and adding a contemporary cape detail, the Princess proved that repeating outfits is not only acceptable, but in vogue for red carpet events. While many considered them divisive, I loved the dramatic ebony opera gloves the royal slipped into to give her recycled gown its revival.