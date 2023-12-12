Princess Charlotte is the image of mum Princess Kate in berry-red festive knitwear

The Princess of Wales and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, appeared in a heartwarming video released by Kensington Palace on Monday.

The touching video, filmed by Will Warr, shows the Wales family volunteering at a local baby bank ahead of Christmas. Princess Kate could be heard explaining to her children the importance of helping others as they packed gift bags as part of the Christmas Pyjama appeal.

Looking suitably festive for the occasion, Princess Charlotte was the image of her mother in a berry-red turtle neck jumper from Parisian fashion label, Cyrillus.

The young royal was wearing the brand's 'Cotton & Cashmere Sweater' which boasted a frilled pie-crust neckline and embroidered detailing.

She teamed it with a denim skirt from the same brand, adding opaque black tights and wearing her hair in a swishy high ponytail.

Princess Kate is a fan of a festive red turtleneck, having first rocked the statement knitwear back in 2021 as she made a keynote speech in London to launch the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign.

The wife of Prince William teamed her Ralph Lauren cashmere sweater with a cherry-red pleated skirt, turning heads as she stepped out in the monochromatic scarlet ensemble.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children frequently colour-coordinate their looks, dressing in the same style and colour palettes for public appearances.

"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," royal style expert Miranda Holder explained to HELLO!: "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."

It's not the first time Princess Charlotte has followed in her mother's sartorial footsteps. The young royal may only be eight, but she already has a growing collection of clothes from Princess Kate's favourite brands; Boden, Penelope Chilvers and Ralph Lauren, to name a few.

At the Princess of Wales' annual Together At Christmas concert in 2022, Kate and Charlotte put on a united display as they twinned in matching mother-daughter coats in the same burgundy hue - and even Prince William matched his wife and daughter in a festive maroon tie.

