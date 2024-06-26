Royals at Glastonbury! When King Charles, Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry and more brave Worthy Farm

It can only mean one thing when a heatwave has hit, the trains to Castle Cary are packed, and the gates to Worthy Farm have opened… Glastonbury is officially underway.

As music fans flock to West Somerset to experience the world's most famous music festival, a host of Wellington boot-clad stars are expected to hit the farm over the weekend.

Those lucky enough to get tickets will know that Glastonbury is no ordinary music festival. Having played host to some of the most pivotal festival fashion moments in history from the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, and welcomed performances from music legends like Beyonce, Elton John and Paul McCartney, Glasto has become a place where everyone wants to be.

© Getty Kate Moss was an original festival fashion muse in her wellies in 2005

Over the years, even royalty have been known to attend the hippie five-day affair. Prince William even said that attending the world-famous festival was on his and Kate’s bucket list.

"I talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well," he told BBC Radio 1 in 2017.

From the time King Charles nabbed tickets to Prince Harry's wild weekend on Worthy Farm, keep scrolling to see every time royalty have been seen at Glastonbury festival.

Prince Harry Back in 2013, Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas joined a host of A-list celebrities including Kate Moss, Billie Piper and Sienna Miller, as the two attended Glastonbury festival. The couple spent one afternoon watching iconic rock band The Rolling Stones perform from the Pyramid Stage before being photographed tucking into a plate of chips, soaking up the sun and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere - though Harry did attempt to go incognito wearing sunglasses and a trilby hat.

King Charles King Charles (then Prince Charles) was an unexpected attendee at the music festival in 2010, marking the festival's 40th anniversary in his capacity as a long-term supporter of Water Aid. Looking smart in a cream suit and striped tie, the heir to the throne appeared to pass on the opportunity to rock a pair of wellington boots. When asked if he was enjoying his visit, Charles replied: "How could I not?"

© Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice has become a regular at the music festival, having attended solo and with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the years. The daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted buying drinks and soaking up the sunshine in the VIP area of Glastonbury 2022, whilst also blending into the crowd near the iconic Pyramid Stage. In 2023, the mother-of-one made another appearance at the music fest, dressing down in a black denim skirt and long-sleeve top to blend in with the crowds.

Princess Eugenie Torrential downpours didn't deter Princess Eugenie and her friends from attending Glastonbury in 2016, where she was photographed rocking denim mini shorts and black-and-tan wellies.