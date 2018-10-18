Duchess Meghan changed into the prettiest Club Monaco dress for an afternoon at the beach with Prince Harry The royal changed to flats for her trip to the seaside, too

The Duchess of Sussex made a nifty outfit change during day three of her royal tour of Australia with husband Prince Harry – and we predict everyoneis going to be rushing to their nearest Club Monaco on their lunch break today, since Meghan once again chose a dress from the Canadian high street label for her more casual beach look. The mum-to-be wore the brand's Miguellina Dress for a trip to South Melbourne beach on Thursday, which sells for a very exact £325.26 on the retailer's website, and is still available in all sizes (so hurry!).

Meghan went a little more casual for her trip to the beach

Meghan also changed into her trusty flats for her walk along the sand, choosing the Black Solid Flats by sustainable shoe brand Rothy's as her foot saviour of choice. She was also spotted wearing the same pair on day one of the tour in Sydney, where she slipped them on for a short boat trip. They're listed online for $145 dollars, and have received rave reviews from customers for their comfort and environmental plus-points – since they're made from 100% post-consumer plastic water bottles. How cool is that?

The mum-to-be again chose her Martin Grant trench coat to cover up for the afternoon trip, which she also wore earlier in the day - and on the very first day of the visit. Her more casual beach look is still pretty different from the formal outfit she wore for her morning schedule, however, since she opted for a designer number from Dion Lee for a public walkabout and visit to the stunning Royal Botanic Gardens amongst other things. The 'Folded Sail' dress is from his pre-fall 2019 collection and will be available to pre-order later in the day.

The Club Monaco 'Miguellina' dress

Meghan teamed her high-end dress with a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik 'BB' shoes, as well as some enviable accessories - the mini Gucci 'Sylvie' bag and a Shaun Leane 'Tusk' diamond bracelet. Later, after her outfit change, she also added a pretty pearl bracelet to her jewellery for the day, thought to have been a gift from one of the adoring members of the crowd. Cute!

