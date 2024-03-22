Queen Letizia is a vision in ultra flattering cinched trousers

The Queen of Spain was spotted looking so stylish as she stepped out for a public engagement in Madrid on Thursday and you couldn't help but notice her trousers.

Queen Letizia, 51, styled a pair of low-rise belted wide-leg trousers in stark white - a colour that the royal isn't often seen in in terms of her array of fabulous trousers.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended The DISCAPNET Awards

She styled the timeless style with a forest green satin blouse with a layered ruffle across the chest, extending over the shoulders. Her blouse cinched in at the wrist and was tucked into her trousers to accentuate her waistline.

© Getty Queen Letizia styled an unusual combo - deep green with bright white

Rounding off Letizia's look was a pair of black kitten heels in a textured leather. She went minimalist when it came to accessories. The royal was seen with a simple gold ring on her left index finger and a pair of gold earrings with a dainty green stone.

© Getty Queen Letizia doesn't often wear white trousers

Her newly-transformed bob was styled straight and she rocked her signature rosy pink makeup look to complete the look. King Felipe's wife headed out on a solo engagement to the DISCAPNET Awards for accessible technologies in Madrid.

© Getty The DISCAPNET Awards recognises accessible technologies

The awards recognise the best initiatives in the field of technologies applied to improving the quality of life of people with a disability.

© Getty Queen Letizia paired her look with black slingbacks

Whenever Letizia heads out in cinched trousers, she tends to opt for black like the pair she styled with a bright red cropped jacket earlier this week. However, white trousers aren't always off the table. Rifle through the archives with us to see when the royal made the timeless style work to its full advantage…

Super wide-leg style © Getty In 2023, Letizia visits a students' residence in Madrid wearing a summer holiday-worthy look. She styled her wide-leg white trousers with white wedges and this oatmeal ribbed halterneck top.



Culotte style © Getty The royal wore an unexpected pair of white culottes with nude slingbacks and a cropped pink tweed check jacket with statement gold buttons when she attended the Centenary of the First Aero-medical Evacuation.



A cropped style © Getty The Queen was seen at Zarzuela Palace in 2022 wearing cropped white trousers which she paired with an oversized white blouse with a pink and peach paisley pattern with blue accents. The look was rounded off with platformed white heels.



A cigarette style © Getty The mother-of-two looked supremely elegant in this pair of bright white cigarette trousers with this bright red houndstooth print blouse with this killer cut-out red heels at Zarzuela Palace in 2016.

