Queen Letizia is a vision in ultra flattering cinched trousers

The Queen of Spain was spotted looking so stylish as she stepped out for a public engagement in Madrid on Thursday and you couldn't help but notice her trousers.
Queen Letizia, 51, styled a pair of low-rise belted wide-leg trousers in stark white - a colour that the royal isn't often seen in in terms of her array of fabulous trousers.
She styled the timeless style with a forest green satin blouse with a layered ruffle across the chest, extending over the shoulders. Her blouse cinched in at the wrist and was tucked into her trousers to accentuate her waistline.
Rounding off Letizia's look was a pair of black kitten heels in a textured leather. She went minimalist when it came to accessories. The royal was seen with a simple gold ring on her left index finger and a pair of gold earrings with a dainty green stone.
Her newly-transformed bob was styled straight and she rocked her signature rosy pink makeup look to complete the look. King Felipe's wife headed out on a solo engagement to the DISCAPNET Awards for accessible technologies in Madrid.
The awards recognise the best initiatives in the field of technologies applied to improving the quality of life of people with a disability.
In 2023, Letizia visits a students' residence in Madrid wearing a summer holiday-worthy look. She styled her wide-leg white trousers with white wedges and this oatmeal ribbed halterneck top.
Culotte style
The royal wore an unexpected pair of white culottes with nude slingbacks and a cropped pink tweed check jacket with statement gold buttons when she attended the Centenary of the First Aero-medical Evacuation.
A cropped style
The Queen was seen at Zarzuela Palace in 2022 wearing cropped white trousers which she paired with an oversized white blouse with a pink and peach paisley pattern with blue accents. The look was rounded off with platformed white heels.
A cigarette style
The mother-of-two looked supremely elegant in this pair of bright white cigarette trousers with this bright red houndstooth print blouse with this killer cut-out red heels at Zarzuela Palace in 2016.
