Kate Middleton stuns in grey Smythe blazer and skinny jeans during visit to Essex The sporty pair enjoyed a great day out

Kate Middleton has certainly been busy since returning to official duties following the birth of baby Prince Louis. Last week she spent time entertaining friends King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on their state visit to the UK – the first official visit by the Dutch royals in 35 years. And on Tuesday she ventured to Basildon, Essex, alongside husband Prince William, in order to learn about the sports activities taking place in the community. The mum-of-three looked stunning as ever in a grey Smythe blazer (£700), which she teamed with a black polo neck jumper and black, skinny jeans, finished off with her trusty Russell & Bromley Aquatalia 'Fallon' Chelsea boots, £295. As much as we love seeing Kate in dresses and courts, we think this more casual look is equally fab!

We love this look on the Duchess!

She accessorised with a pair of Kiki classic white topaz and diamond cushion drop earrings (£1,400) which she hasn't been spotted in before - although she does own a very similar pair. She wore her hair in her trademark glossy blowdry and stuck to her trademark beauty look of lightly smokey eyes and natural-toned lips. During their trip the couple visited Coach Core Essex where they met apprentices and graduates of the scheme, and learnt about how the project is engaging the local community in sport. They also took the time to join in a few coaching sessions, including tennis and indoor athletics. The pair are famously sporty – Kate is known to love tennis, and William is crazy about football – so the activities probably went down a treat.

Kate was sporting a brand new pair of earrings

Last week – during the Dutch royals' visit – Kate used her outfit to pay a special tribute to her late mother-in-law, choosing to wear Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings which she teamed with Queen Alexandra's wedding gift necklace. She looked simply stunning in a blue Alexander McQueen gown, and topped the look off with the exquisite Lovers Knot tiara. The brooch pinned to Kate's dress was the Royal Family Order, a personal gift from the Queen, which is painted with an image of the 92-year-old monarch, and made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory. This was the second time that Kate had been seen wearing the special gift – the first being in December when she attended the Diplomatic Corps reception.