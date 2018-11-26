Remember Duchess Meghan's amazing Burberry coat? It's on sale with over 50% off But hurry!

The Duchess of Sussex has quite the enviable coat collection, we're sure you'll agree. One of her most memorable was certainly her tartan Burberry number from one of her first-ever official engagements with Prince Harry in Edinburgh, but at £1995, it was outside of most of Meghan's fashion fans' price range. Well, if you've been holding out for a real bargain amidst the Black Friday madness, this might be you're moment - we've spotted it in sale on The Outnet! The coat has been reduced down to £897 – but you'll have to hurry.

Meghan looked beautiful in the tartan coat

Now available in just a size 14, there's only one more chance to get your hands on the coat that put Ms Markle on the fashion map. Don't worry though – many brands have released dupes of the green checked cover-up, including Tesco, who have a very similar option for £39.

In fact, quite a few of Meghan's favourite items have gone into sale over the last few weeks, including a few versions of her Veja trainers, and plenty of pieces from one of her favourite budget jewellery brands, Missoma.

The Duchess sure does know how to wrap up for winter in style – and stepped out in another gorgeous coat for her most recent engagement. Returning to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, are making a difference, she kept warm in a burgundy coat by Club Monaco on Wednesday. She matched it with a shift dress from the same brand, and black ankle boots by Givenchy.