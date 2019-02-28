The Countess of Wessex sports springtime style in a blooming lovely dress The wife of Prince Edward is ready for the seasonal change!

The Countess of Wessex looked to be embracing Spring on Tuesday as she visited Somerset and basked in the sunshine, rocking a fabulous floral dress by Oscar de la Renta which she teamed with a cream jacket and matching high heel shoes. Gorgeous! The wife of Prince Edward headed to Gordano School, where she opened its new dining hall and languages department. The royal looked in great spirits as she chatted to the children and took part in a Victorian-style lesson. She then headed to the Fashion Museum in Bath where she looked at the stunning dresses on display. Busy day for the royal!

Springtime Sophie!

Floral dresses are high up on the mother-of-two's list. She often steps out frocks that have a flower power kick and always sets them off with the best accessories. One of our favourite floral outfits the Countess has worn has to be her pretty Erdem number she wore in June 2018.

Showing she is a true country bumpkin, Sophie visited Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The 53-year-old (who many consider one of the best-dressed royals) didn't disappoint as she stunned onlookers in a beautiful shirt dress by Erdem that featured a bold floral print. It had a wide collar, nipped in tie-waist detail and a fashionable midi length cut which finished just about her ankles. She added baby blue espadrilles that came complete with tie-up straps and we loved the summery vibe.

The fashion-conscious royal rarely comets on her personal style - but in November 2018, she hosted an event at Buckingham Palace for London College of Fashion and remarked: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Hmm, not sure we agree with that one Sophie - you always bring the glam!

