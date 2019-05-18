Princess Beatrice's sheer royal wedding guest dress is too stunning for words And it's more affordable than you might think…

Princess Beatrice was one of the royals in attendance at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding on Saturday, and once again, she wowed us with her wedding guest style. How lovely did she look in her lace tiered midi dress? The pretty frock even featured some sheer panelling and a revealing crossed neckline, which Beatrice kept ultra-chic with minimal accessories and a pretty ponytail hairstyle. LOVE. The dress is actually by royal favourite designer Self-Portrait, and is available online for £370 – a much more reasonable price than some of the high-end brands the Princess has been rocking recently.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her Self-Portrait dress

Beatrice has worn Self-Portrait before, memorably in 2017 at the V&A Summer Party. Again the look was navy blue and featured sheer panelling. We're not surprised the royal has opted to wear the brand once again.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore Self-Portrait back in 2016, sparking a major sell out in the white lace maxi dress, which she wore to the A Street Cat Named Bob premiere. Again, it had some revealing details, including an incredible leg split that looked ultra-glamorous on the red carpet. The Duchess of Sussex has also chosen to wear the designer's dresses on a couple of occasions, perhaps most memorably at an Invictus Games reception before her royal wedding.

Cross Front Fine Lace Midi Dress, £370

Speaking of which, Saturday's nuptials saw a number of stylish royal guests gather once again at St George's Chapel. Unsurprisingly, Lady Amelia Windsor looked ultra-cool in a pretty pink dress with sunflower motifs, and mother of the bride Princess Michael of Kent also wowed in a glamorous lilac outfit, complete with a statement feather hat. Beatrice's mother Sarah, Duchess of York also looked beautiful in a chic pale pink dress – who was your best dressed?

