Duchess Kate has an incredibly trendy trainer collection! Every time she's surprised in sneakers Sporty Spice, eat your heart out

The Duchess of Cambridge might be best known for her love of a wedge heel or sensible court, but when it comes to keeping things casual, she loves to rely on a good pair of trainers – and often on repeat. Kate keeps it classic in her choice of sneakers, leaving the Dad trainer trend to edgier royals like Lady Amelia Windsor and instead loves a plimsoll or a more functional trainer. That doesn't mean her choices are boring though – the Duchess is quite bold in her colour choices, flitting from bright red to pale blue or even block colour with colourful accents. Want to see the Duchess' trainers of choice? We've looked through Kate's impressive sneaker wardrobe to see which pairs get the royal seal of approval.

Kate wearing Superga

The Duchess has made two 2019 appearances wearing her favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers. She arrived at her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in May wearing the plimsolls, and also to the King's Cup Regatta in August wearing Sandro and L.K. Bennett. Sweetly, Princess Diana also loved the same style, and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

SHOP: 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers, £55, Superga

Kate wearing New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Dressed in her sporty kit for the King's Cup sailing race, Kate debuted a new style of her favourite New Balance numbers. The trendy trainers feature a knitted fabric and are still available in the US, reduced from $79.99 to $49.99.

SHOP: Womens Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport, $49.99, New Balance

She wore the same pair in navy blue back in 2017, during a visit to the Irish Football Association in Belfast. The style is called the 'Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport', and is pretty hard to get hold of in the UK, but the brand has since launched plenty of similar versions of the spongey sneakers.

SEE: All the times Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

Kate wearing Nike Vapormax sneakers

Towards the end of 2017 Kate was ready for action in Monreal London track pants and a Nike top. Her trainers? One of her coolest pairs to date, the Nike VaporMax sneakers in a light blue shade.

She wore the pair again in January this year to visit a primary school in London.

Kate wearing Adidas Supernova Glide trainers

The Duchess opted for a bright pair of Adidas kicks to watch some events at the 2012 London Olympics; with the red trim of her jacket and red tee, this is a woman who knows how to coordinate. Take note!

Kate wearing New Balance Vazee trainers

These trainers are designed as a women's trail running shoe, and Kate put them to the test for a London Marathon training day in February 2017; although she didn't beat husband Prince William or brother-in-law Prince Harry, she was as elegant as ever giving them a run for their money.

Later in November, she pulled the New Balance out of her wardrobe to a visit to Birmingham, co-ordinating her coat and sneaks to perfection.

Kate wearing Superga... again!

We couldn't resist sharing this snap from April 2017, when Kate stepped out to cheer on London Marathon runners. We're hazarding a guess that the Superga plimsolls are in fact Kate's favourite pair, as she's been spotted wearing them many a time – and sales were said to have doubled the first time she stepped out in them!

MORE: The secret way that Kate and Meghan stop their skirts blowing up in the wind

Kate wearing Adidas Pure Boost X trainers

The Duchess of Cambridge swapped a pair of Rupert Sanderson courts for a pair of lightweight £90 trainers when showing off her rowing skills in Portsmouth with Sir Ben Ainslie back in 2016.

The snazzy turquoise laces jazzed up her all-black-ensemble like a style icon would.

Kate wearing Mint Velvet plimsolls

The first time Kate was seen wearing her grey suede Mint Velvet plimsolls was back in 2013; a year later, she packed them for the Royal Tour to Australia and New Zealand.

IN PICTURES: Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story starting with their university days

Kate wearing ASICS Gel-Solution Speed 3 Tennis shoes

What does one wear to take part in a tennis workshop with Judy Murray? Tennis shoes of course! Kate stayed true to the theme with these classic ASICS.

Kate wearing Adidas Ignition 2 sneakers

Kate meant business on a visit to the Olympic Park to visit the British hockey team ahead of the 2012 Olympics – she was ready to play in her trainers and hoodie, putting her hockey days at school to the test.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.