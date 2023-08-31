Meghan Markle’s trainer collection: The sneaker styles she swears by

It’s not everyday we see Meghan Markle wearing trainers, even off-duty, but when she does boy, do we love it. Meghan leans on leather flats or cute sandals often, but there are times when only a sneaker will do and we thank Meghan for that.

Meghan’s the one that, unofficially, put Veja’s on the map after she was spotted wearing a pair of the vegan trainers – I can’t move for women wearing Veja’s, me included, and it’s the classic low Esplar style she favours (along with Princess Kate, too).

I’ve been writing about royal style for years at HELLO!, and while we do love a glam red carpet moment, it’s those off-duty and dressed down days we live for. Meghan out and about with her children, Archie and Lilibet, or a sneak peek of her Montecito home life with husband Prince Harry – these are the style moments we at HELLO! pore over.

Since trainers span all seasons and trends, and there’s always a good time to buy trainers, I’ve done a deep dive into Meghan’s favoured trainers, both brands and styles, from royal engagements to her pre-Duchess acting era.

Meghan’s favourite trainers at a glance

See Meghan wearing her favourite trainers and shop the styles

Meghan wearing Veja

Meghan, like her sister-in-law Princess Kate, kickstarted a trend by wearing Veja’s classic low-rise style, the Esplar. Meghan is a fan of the white with black accent style, seen on Meghan at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

Meghan wearing Adidas

See, she’s just like us! Out and about in NYC in 2019, a then-pregnant Meghan wore the comfy and cool Adidas Ultraboost in all black. Meghan was in the city to celebrate her baby shower with friends, and she dressed her bump in leggings, a sweatshirt and camel coat to head back to the airport.

Meghan was spotted wearing the same style, in a different colourway, a few years later in LA.

Meghan wearing Converse

While on set of her TV drama Suits in Canada, long before she met Prince Harry, Meghan would change out of her character Rachel’s power suits and heels and into jeans and a pair of Converse. She’d document her casual style on her blog, The Tig, and posted plenty of snaps of herself sporting the Converse Jack Purcell style inbetween takes.

Meghan wearing Adidas

Meghan knows her designers, and it was a pair of Stella McCartney for Adidas Stan Smith sneakers she wore on a royal trip to New Zealand. While the exact pair she wore are long out of stock, this pair are similar to Meghan’s original style.

Meghan wearing Nike

That incredible Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry sparked not only plenty of conversations about their departure from the royal family, but plenty of freeze-frame moments to capture Meghan’s relaxed LA style.

We spotted her wearing a pair of Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 during a B-roll moment, with Meghan and Archie playing with their dogs on the beach. Watch the cute video here.

Meghan wearing neon sneakers

Those heady pre-Harry days, when Meghan was a jobbing actor, saw her pop up at various Hollywood events. As well as red carpets and awards ceremonies, she joined the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell at a fundraising event in 2014.

Meghan made sure she stood out by wearing a pair of neon green trainers – although I can’t decipher the brand, this bright pair from New Balance are close. They have the mesh fabric and bold colour of Meg’s.

Meghan wearing Nike

While dating Prince Harry, Meghan would sneak into Kensington Palace after a yoga class, looking as incognito as possible – and one pair of trainers she often wore while in London was the low-key Nike Cortez, a pair of white leather plimsolls with red Nike swoosh.

NOW SHOP

This H&M halter-neck top is so similar to Meghan's - and it's affordable too

These looks from Meghan Markle's closet are still in stock

Meghan Markle's birthday dress is beautiful, shop similar styles

