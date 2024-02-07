Princess Anne recycles Queen Elizabeth II's vibrant coat in touching tribute

King Charles can always rely on his younger sister, Princess Anne, to show unwavering loyalty during times of stress.

Despite the news that the King, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, it was business as usual for the Princess Royal, 73, as she continued with a string of engagements in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Princess Anne, who has been named as the 'hardest working royal' for several consecutive years thanks to carrying out hundreds of engagements, was a vision of royal elegance as she visited both the Nottingham West Primary Care Network and GH Hurt and Son.

The mother-of-two's fashion prowess was proven as she looked smart and sophisticated in a deep purple skirt suit and knee-high riding boots from The House of Bruar.

Yet Princess Anne's plush purple coat, perfectly paired with a silk violet scarf, black leather gloves and a leather saddle bag, was actually from her late mother's wardrobe.

The royal kept the late Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart, stepping into Her Late Majesty's sartorial shoes by choosing to rewear one of her most vibrant items of clothing.

© BBC Nottingham / Getty Princess Anne wore the same coat the Queen wore in 2010

"Wearing the clothes of someone you loved is very comforting," noted a royal style watcher on Instagram page Royal Fashion Police. "Gotta love Princess Anne. She never lets a good piece of clothing go to waste!"

"This is the sweetest thing, her mummy’s coat!" noticed another, while a fourth comment read: "I love that she’s rewearing her mums' clothes!"

Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing the structured coat, which boasts a soft plaid print, back in 2010 when she disembarked the Hebridean Princess at Scrabster Harbour, Scotland.

© Chris Jackson Queen Elizabeth II disembarks the Hebridean Princess wearing the purple coat in 2010

Even more special, is the fact that the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, along with several members of the royal family disembarked the ship after being on a ten day cruise to celebrate Princess Anne's 60th birthday. We can so imagine the Princess Royal admiring her mother's outerwear and remembering it fondly from her birthday vacation.

Princess Anne's eco credentials are well documented, and the so-called 'Queen of Recycling' has often been seen reviving and wearing clothes that are several decades old.

© Shutterstock / Getty Princess Anne's yellow coat dress has been worn in her 20s and 70s

"Vintage clothing is seen as cool and aspirational now, amongst all generations. Fast fashion and everything it stands for is truly terrible for us and for the planet," Rosanna Peel, Sustainable Stylist at Green Salon told HELLO!.

"Princess Anne is utterly true to herself which is the hallmark of real style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and her work ethic rather than being defined by what she wears," she added.