Queen Camilla carries £3.5k It-girl handbag late Queen Elizabeth would never wear

Queen Camilla was a pillar of strength as she joined her husband King Charles for his first significant public outing since announcing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Stepping out for a dose of spring sunshine, the King and Queen attended the annual Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel on Sunday morning - and Queen Camilla was a vision of regal glamour in a forest green dress hailing from her wedding dress designer, Anna Valentine.

In head to toe repeats, Queen Camilla chose to recycle her favourite pieces from her royal wardrobe, including a fabulous emerald-hued hat from Philip Treacy, her most-worn 'Dressage' boots from Russell & Bromley and her 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' from Van Cleef & Arpels.

© Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle

Most striking, however, was the Queen's timeless Chanel handbag - the 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag' which retails for £3,500 new.

The quilted luxury handbag has been in the royal's collection since 2020, and has been her go-to accessory for many engagements in the years since.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla looked her usual polished self in emerald green

Camilla certainly seems to covet some classic pieces from the French fashion house, and regularly wears her toe cap pumps from Chanel.

It's said that the royal could have an attachment to the label because of its iconic interlocking 'CC' logo - which could stand for Charles and Camilla. How lovely is that?

While the Queen appears to have taken many fashion notes from Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's inimitable style; dressing in block colour, sporting streamlined tailoring and wearing marvellous millinery, there is one style rule Camilla follows that her late mother-in-law never did.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla was armed with one of her favourite Chanel handbags

Despite having access to the world's greatest designers and fashion houses ready to stitch on her command, Queen Elizabeth was incredibly loyal to a singular handbag brand throughout her 70-year reign.

The late Queen was devoted to her fleet of Launer handbags, and is said to have worn around 200 of them over her seven decades on the throne.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth was royally devoted to the handbag designer, Launer

In the last known photograph of the royal, a black Launer bag, identifiable by its unmistakable black boxy shape complete with a laurel wreath gold fastening, was seen on the crook of her arm.

"It's so heart-rending that she carried my bag on the last day of her life." Launer’s CEO Gerald Bodmer previously told Hello! Fashion.

Unlike the late monarch, Queen Camilla loves to experiment with her designer handbags, and has been known to sport everything from Chanel to Bottega Veneta and more.