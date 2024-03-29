Queen Camilla's subtle tribute to the late Queen that you might have missed

Queen Camilla has been causing quite the stir with her accessories as she’s made several public appearances across the West Midlands this week.

The glamorous Queen Consort debuted what’s believed to be an extremely rare jewel from Queen Elizabeth II's unseen jewellery collection in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, and on Thursday she stepped out wearing more pieces that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

Camilla, 76, looked suitably elegant in a cream cashmere coat by Fiona Clare and a brown vintage-style faux fur hat by Lock & Co to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral.

© Getty The Queen wore the Cartier brooches on her Fiona Clare coat

She completed the look with the Gabriella BB handbag by Parisian brand Moynat, long black leather gloves, Russell & Bromley knee-high boots and two stunning Cartier sapphire and diamond flower brooches from the late Queen’s collection.

The matching clip brooches were gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by her parents when she was a teenager in the 1940s. She most notably wore them on a trip to North America in 1951, a royal appearance in Bracknell in 1991, and to the Epsom Derby in 1995.

© Max Mumby/Indigo A close up of the late Queen's Cartier brooches

In contrast, a tiny and delicate insect brooch donned by Camilla on Wednesday has never been pictured on a royal before. However, on Instagram, @BritishRoyalJewels wrote: "In The Queen’s Jewels by Leslie Field, she writes that one of Queen Elizabeth II’s first brooches was a diamond bee brooch set with a cabochon sapphire! She was never seen (that I know of) wearing this brooch. Could this be one of the first brooches given to Her Late Majesty referred to by Field?"

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a bejewelled bee brooch from her personal collection and a smaller brooch, believed to be Queen Elizabeth II's

It was a historical Easter service on Thursday as Camilla was the first ever consort to take on the monarch’s role of presenting ceremonial coins to local pensioners who work with the church and their communities.

The King was unable to attend due to his recent cancer diagnosis and expressed "great sadness" that he couldn’t join his wife at the ceremony. The 75-year-old royal recorded an audio message that said the Easter ceremony "has a very special place" in his heart.