These £7 earrings look just like Kate Middleton's sell-out H&M pair Get Kate's statement earring look...

Remember the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous statement gold earrings she wore during her royal visit to Ireland in March? They cost just £6 from H&M, but sadly had sold out before she even stepped out wearing them! The pretty hammered gold accessories were quite a statement for Kate, and looked totally gorgeous with her green The Vampire's Wife dress. Lucky for us, another of Kate's favourite high-street brands, Accessorize, stock a very similar pair - but we predict a sell-out with these, too.

Kate looked beautiful in her statement earrings

The 'Organic Molten Doorknocker Drop Earrings' cost just £7 and look very similar to the Duchess' royal pick - though they are a little more subtle in a slightly smaller size. Perhaps Kate has snapped these up, too?

MORE: Queen Maxima looks stunning in floral jumpsuit to celebrate husband's birthday

Organic Molten Doorknocker Drop Earrings, £7, Accessorize

We've also spotted a dupe at ASOS, in a rectangular shape rather than the royal's disc drop-earrings - and if you want to splurge on a gold-plated design, the Oliver Bonas 'Astrid' earrings are possibly the closest to Kate's look. Here's hoping we see her wearing more gorgeous high-street jewellery in future!

Loading the player...



WATCH: a look at Kate's favourite jewellery pieces

Mum-of-three Kate is known to love shopping at Accessorize and H&M for her jewellery, often choosing to add affordable pieces to her outfits during royal tours and engagements.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Astrid Large Textured Gold Plated Drop Earrings, £55, Oliver Bonas

Of course, she also has an incredible collection of heirloom jewels that she wears for more formal occasions - for 2020's commonwealth day service, she sported a rare pair of ruby and diamond earrings from a set she hadn't worn since her first few months as a royal back in 2011.

Earrings in square shape in gold, £8, ASOS

At the other end of the spectrum, she also debuted a new pair of Accessorize earrings in Ireland, choosing the £5 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' to go with her vintage Oscar De La Renta dress.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.