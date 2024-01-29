Alexa Chung wore the Queen’s favourite accessory during her Scotland getaway

Alexa Chung celebrated Burns Night in her personal signature, a stereotypically striking outfit.

For her recent trip to Scotland she donned an unorthodox lingerie-inspired dress from Shushu/Tong’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The dress's cut emphasises a cool girl fusion of modesty and revelation, with the bow at the high neckline adding a touch of classic femininity. The form-fitting bodice transitions into a gathered skirt, separated by suggestive lace detail that traces and hints at the form of undergarments.

In the images, posted on her Instagram, Chung stands confidently against a floral curtain, the dress exuding a blend of traditional elegance and provocative design. The garment features a solid black hue, adorned with the intricate lace detailing, a distinctive characteristic of the collection's exploration of undergarments as outerwear.

© @alexachung / Instagram The dress hailed from Shushu/Tong's SS24 collection

Shushu/Tong's collection is a nod to the work of Helmut Newton, particularly his ‘Big Nude’ series, which is an unabashed celebration of female empowerment through minimalistic attire. The label's SS24 lineup honoured the legendary photographer’s work by integrating undergarment silhouettes into its designs. The transparency of the fabric and the distinct outline of underwear beneath the surface play with the concept of ‘what is hidden and what is revealed.’

“The introduction of bras and silk deep V-neck dresses attempts to break free from the constraints that have bound women, presenting intimate garments that blend beauty and desire, revealing an elusive and captivating sensuality,” the brand explained. Chung's choice to wear such a bold piece to celebrate Burns Night— the Scottish holiday honouring their national bard Robert Burns — added a modern and eclectic twist to the traditional festivities.

© @alexachung / Instagram Alexa Chung's outfit was royal coded

Alexa didn’t stop her Highland fashion parade there of course… she also shared photos where she embraced the rugged Scottish outdoors. The presenter-turned-style icon dressed in an ensemble that subtly mirrored the practical yet understated style often associated with the Queen during her stays in Scotland.

Chung's outfit features a large, padded coat in a neutral tone, a sensible choice for the cold Scottish climate, prioritising function over formality as well as the piece de resistance… a cosy knitted scarf worn atop her head aligning with her maesty's well-known penchant for the accessory.

© Getty This scarf style was typical of the Queen's aesthetic during her reign

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sensible outdoor attire when at Balmoral Castle, favouring practicality and comfort suitable for the Scottish countryside.