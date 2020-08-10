Princess Beatrice wore the most down-to-earth outfit the night before her royal wedding We love this ultra-chic tee…

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet new picture from the evening before Princess Beatrice's royal wedding day on Sunday, and we certainly got a further insight into the laidback bride's chic wardrobe! Both York sisters were fresh-faced in the smiling snap, which was shared to mark Beatrice's birthday – and the (then) wife-to-be looked gorgeous in a striped tee with and embroidered slogan, complete with a pretty scrunchie in her hair.

MORE: Royals rocking chic summer shorts! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Eugenie shared a beautiful snap from the night before the royal wedding

Eugenie even noted Beatrice's love of hair accessories in her caption, writing: "Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea… Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding pictures

We haven't managed to track down Beatrice's chic Breton tee as yet, but there are very similar designs at French brand Maison Labiche, where you can even get custom designs made. Perhaps the royal's pick is a past-season piece.

MORE: Meghan Markle is part of a moving new fashion initiative

The gorgeous cotton basics feature slogans such as 'Amour', 'Crazy in love' and 'Paradis', so they're pretty perfect for such a special occasion, we reckon.

GET THE LOOK: Maison Labiche tee, £35, Atterley

And while the bride was relaxing in a slouchy T-shirt the night before her big day, it seems that Eugenie wanted to dress up a little more for the occasion, wearing a beautiful floral frock from Claudie Pierlot. It's a favourite in her wardrobe, and she was spotted rocking it on a night out in London back in 2019.

GET THE LOOK: New Look floral dress, £27.99, ASOS

The 'Romilly' dress cost £305, but it's sadly no longer available – though the brand does offer similar versions in its latest line. We've also spotted a New Look dupe for just £27.99, which features a frill neckline that's not unlike Eugenie's. We wonder what she wore on the big day itself!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.