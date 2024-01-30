Marks & Spencer is selling a £49.50 coat that's almost identical to Princess Kate's & I have some thoughts about it

When you work at HELLO! there are certain royal outfits that just live in your mind rent-free, and for me, one of those looks is Princess Kate's bubblegum pink coat she wore back in 2021. It was Kate's first appearance after the infamous Oprah interview, and she stepped out in the pink Max & Co ‘Runaway Classic’ coat for a visit to School21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London.

We all gasped in delight as we watched Kate greet royal well wishers in her pink mid-length coat which she teamed with a pink top and a pair of black trousers. I remember the high street instantly followed suit and soon after this appearance we started to see bubblegum pink coats everywhere.

© WPA Pool You can't deny this coat is very similar to the one Princess Kate wore in 2021

We weren't complaining, and we're still not, because now M&S has dropped a £49.50 pink coat (or $86.99 if you're reading this in the US) that is so similar, with its big pockets, and colour pop pink, I had to run to my local M&S to take a look for myself.

I found it really easily - with a colour that bright, it's really hard to miss. I have to talk about the colour first. It's stated as a medium pink but this isn't a Barbie pink shade or even bubblegum pink like Kate's, it's almost neon and it's so fantastic in real life, you will swoon when you see it. In fact, it's one of those colours that you know will bring compliments from strangers on the street. I adore the colour but I realise it might be too bright for some.

© Leanne Bayley I couldn't resist trying on this pink coat - it's so royal inspired and I love it

The single breasted coat is a relaxed fit, I did size up when I tried it on as I wanted it to be a bit slouchy but my usual size also fitted me. I don't think there's all that much difference in sizes. Some of the comments online say the arms are too long, but I didn't notice that as an issue for me. I'm only 5 ft 4, and I liked the length on me.

I need to flag something important though - this coat does not have lining. This coat isn't to be purchased if you're wanting a new warm coat that will make you feel toasty and warm. This is a fashion coat, and could well be one that you wear indoors as well. It'll be great for a wedding guest dress as you can just throw it on and you're not restricted with the lining.

I don't actually mind that this coat is lightweight because I get too hot in big bulky coats and as we move into spring this will be worn on repeat, and while it's still really cold I'll be sure to throw on a big chunky scarf as well.

One review on the Marks & Spencer site sums it up pretty well, saying: "Lovely casual coat…comes up quite large and not suitable for very cold weather, but fab for a dry slightly nip in the air kind of weather."

That's exactly what it is - a nip in the air kind of coat. I love that.

My favourite thing about this coat (well, apart from the colour!) has to be the two side pockets - they're so in-line with how Kate's coat looked, and what made me rush to the shop to try it on, and practically speaking, I tend to carry around a lot of rubbish with me and these will keep my essentials close at hand.

© Leanne Bayley And it's got pockets!

The price tag is super affordable for a coat from M&S but it's pretty obvious when you know it's unlined, and it's not made with any lavish wool material, it's made with recycled polyester. I'm not opposed to it, but it's important to tell you this as you're not getting a warm winter coat for £49.50.

I tried this on with my straight-leg jeans and a tee but I cannot wait to wear it with my shirt dresses or with my wide-leg trousers for work. M&S also stocked it in an oatmeal shade - which is dreamy and very Cameron-Diaz-in-The-Holiday but alas, it's sold out at the time of going to press.

I predict the pink one will sell out, too. Although I was only trying this on for work research purposes, I went straight to checkout and bought it. The colour sparked a lot of joy for me, and I can see it working really well in my wardrobe. I'm blonde as well and it made my hair colour pop and worked with my skin tone. I actually think this will suit everyone, but you've got to be prepared for the 'ooh, I love your coat' compliments because this isn't just your average pink coat, it's an M&S neon pink coat.