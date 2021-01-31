Kate Middleton uses selfie mode to share most personal video message yet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has encouraged parents to find things to make them feel good about themselves as she enjoyed a jog in the grounds of her Norfolk home in a candid video.

In the selfie-style message, Kate, 39, highlighted the crucial need for parents and carers to look after their own mental wellbeing at the start of Children's Mental Health Week (1 to 7 February).

The Duchess, wearing a navy Barbour jacket and a bobble hat, said: "This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself – about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings.

"So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry – it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."

WATCH: Kate Middleton uses selfie mode to share personal video message for Children's Mental Health Week

Keen photographer Kate, who regularly takes the official photos of her children George, Charlotte, and Louis, has previously said that she's happy when she's with her family "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty".

The Duchess continued: "And while this is Children's Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.

"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

Kate donned a bobble hat as she filmed the selfie-style video

Last year Kate launched her landmark survey on the Early Years '5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives,' which aimed to spark a nationwide conversation on early childhood.

Its research revealed that whilst 90 per cent of people acknowledge that maintaining parental mental health is crucial to support the health and happiness of their child, in practice, the majority of parents struggle to prioritise their own wellbeing.

It comes after the Duchess' video call with parents earlier this week in which the group discussed juggling parenting, homeschooling and work during the pandemic.

Kate even admitted to turning hairdresser for her children, much to their "horror".

Kate at the Place2Be Awards in 2016

Children's Mental Health Week was launched by the royal mum's patronage Place2Be in 2015 to shine a spotlight on the importance of children and young people's mental health.

This year's theme is 'Express Yourself' and focuses on the creative ways children and adults can share feelings, thoughts or ideas through art, music, writing, poetry, dance, drama, photography and film, or just doing activities that make them feel good.

Place2Be has teamed up with BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy to release a virtual assembly – available from 9am on Monday 1 February – which will feature pupils and well-known faces discussing ways to get involved at home.

