Zara Tindall looks elegant for first post-baby sighting at Prince Philip's funeral

Zara Tindall joined the rest of her family to bid farewell to her grandfather Prince Philip on Saturday, paying tribute to the late royal in black like other royal ladies.

The mother-of-three chose a black dress, wore her blonde hair up in a slicked-back bun and topped it with a black hat that featured a small bow on the side. She added subtle pearl drop earrings and in pictures arriving to the chapel in the car, she shielded her eyes with sunglasses.

The royal funeral, which was restricted to 30 guests due to coronavirus restrictions, was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where Zara and husband Mike joined The Queen and the four children she shared with the Duke of Edinburgh - Prince Charles, Zara's mother Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - in paying their respects.

Zara pictured arriving at her grandfather's funeral

Other royals in attendance included Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses – the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively – as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry, who flew in from California to go to the funeral, attended without wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile, who had been advised not to travel due to the advanced stages of her pregnancy.

The intimate service, which was broadcast on BBC One, started with a minute's silence at 3pm. In a touching detail, Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke died peacefully aged 99 last Friday 9 April at Windsor Castle.