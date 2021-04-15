Royals will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral They will instead wear suits

With only days to go until the Duke of Edinburgh's ceremonial royal funeral takes place, all eyes will be on his family.

And it's now been revealed that the royals will not wear military uniform as expected. It is understood the Queen has decided that senior royals attending the service should be in civilian clothing.

The move means that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will no longer be the only close family members who are not wearing a military uniform.

Protocol dictates that they are not entitled to wear their uniforms as a result of their decisions to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry would have had to wear a suit instead of his military uniform since he handed back his honorary military appointments earlier this year. It's thought that he will wear the suit with his medals that he was awarded during his time as Captain in the Army.

In November, Harry, 36, wore his medals pinned to his lapel when he privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Day with the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have stepped back from public life

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, 61, stepped back from public life in November 2019 following scrutiny over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was made an honorary Vice-Admiral in the Royal Navy on his 55th birthday in 2015 and had been due to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday.

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal were all expected to attend the funeral in military uniform.

It is custom only for members of the royal family who hold a military rank to wear military dress at state occasions, and this has been in place since the 19th century. Other members of the royal family wear standard mourning clothes at funerals.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on Friday

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April. He and the Queen were married for over 73 years and shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Only 30 royals are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

