Duchess Camilla looks divine in Chanel for G7 Summit The Duchess of Cornwall joined husband Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall made a sensational entrance at the Eden Project on Friday evening to attend a reception for G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall.

Camilla accompanied her husband, Prince Charles, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to meet leaders of the world's seven largest advanced economies, including President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in their first foreign visit since taking office.

The Duchess looked stunning wearing a pale grey and white chiffon dress from Fiona Clare, with her favourite Chanel pumps to add a chic touch.

She sweetly carried a handbag she was given during her visit to Athens, too, and added her usual pearl jewellery.

It was a flying visit for Camilla and Kate, who made their way to another part of the Eden Project shortly after being greeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for an entirely separate event.

The duo attended a reception to celebrate the 'Big Lunch' initiative, which encourages communities across the UK to come together in street parties, community lunches and events to share food and get to know one another. Camilla is Patron of the initiative.

The royals arrived at The Eden Project

The Duchess' outing comes after she made an elegant appearance in London on Thursday for a number of events.

Her engagements, which coincided with what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, saw her visit the Garden Museum to open the annual British Flowers Week festival, touring flower installations that were designed around the theme of 'healing'.

In keeping with her horticultural day out, Camilla chose to wear a tropical print Fiona Clare dress, looking lovely in the outfit - which she teamed with nude heels and her Bottega Veneta handbag. The frock featured beautiful wildlife motifs and a fun, leafy pattern.

The Duchess also visited the museum's new exhibition, Constance Spry and Fashion for Flowers, curated by Royal florist Shane Connolly.

Camilla wowed in her tropical print dress during royal engagements on Thursday

Shane, who holds the royal warrant to Prince Charles and the Queen, famously designed the wedding flowers for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal nuptials.

Camilla also touched on what a moving visit it was for her, after being gifted a beautiful bouquet that included rosemary as a sign of remembrance.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be here today. It would have been the birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh and tomorrow would be the day of the death of my father and I'm very honoured to be here today doing something I know they would have appreciated."

