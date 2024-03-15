Princess Anne serves 80s fashion with structured shoulder pads and suede boots

Princess Anne arrived for day four of the Cheltenham Festival in what might just be one of her best race day looks yet. The Princess Royal gave a nod to 1980s fashion and glamour with a striking red coat that we're obsessed with.

Entering alongside race day officials and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the 73-year-old looked fantastic in the trench with structured shoulder pads as she strolled through the grounds of Cheltenham Racecourse to observe another gripping day of horse racing.

Princess Anne paired the bold look with black high-rise suede boots with a mid-heel tucked underneath the coat.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The Princess Royal speaks to Ian Renton as she arrives for day four of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

The royal wore a burgundy outfit underneath with a lilac scarf for extra warmth but allowed the coat to do the talking.

As an accessory lover, Anne also completed her look with a black faux fur hat, fashioned with a gold pin at the front, and her much-loved checkered print shoulder bag.

It's no secret that the sister of King Charles is an avid racegoer and equestrian and never misses the opportunity to go along to the biggest racing events in the sporting calendar.

Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, an Olympic medal-winning equestrian herself, is almost always in attendance at Cheltenham, too, and the festival has very much been a family affair for the Tindalls, Phillips and Anne.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images We are big fans of Princess Anne's race day fashion

In fact, Zara is a racecourse director and her brother, Peter Phillips, is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency, CSM Sport & Entertainment.

On day three, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance and were photographed sharing a laugh with Zara and her husband Mike on the grounds of the racecourse.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall seen kissing husband Mike at the Cheltenham Festival

Zara and Mike, never ones to pass on the opportunity for a PDA, shared a kiss while posing for photographs at the event.

On day two, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were pictured at Cheltenham, with Eugenie looking stunning in a white coat with matching hat.

© Shutterstock Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Cheltenham

Meanwhile, other parties close to the royals were spotted chatting with Princess Anne at Cheltenham in recent days. The Princess Royal was notably photographed alongside Andrew Parker Bowles.

The former British army officer is the ex-husband of Queen Camilla and reportedly a former flame from years before her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence.

Sally Bedell Smith, author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, also noted: "Even when their romance eventually wound down, they remained lifelong friends." Andrew is also Zara's godfather.