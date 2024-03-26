Princess Anne's 'most charming' brooch has a poignant past

Those who keenly follow Princess Anne will know she has quite the brooch collection. The hard-working royal, 73, is often seen jazzing up an outfit with a dainty brooch from her ever-growing collection full of pieces steeped in history.

One that has caught our attention is the Princess' knotted brooch. The gold piece features a rope design and is embellished with dainty stones.

© Getty Anne's brooch is stunning

The intricate piece does not date back centuries and wasn't owned by the monarchs of history. But it does have a special meaning, one that HELLO! got to hear all about when we spoke to the maker of the fine piece, Alf Grant.

Scottish jeweller Alf Grant, 73, has been crafting brooches since he started a jewellery-making apprenticeship in 1966. He tells us how creating a piece fit for a royal first came about.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne wore the piece to the Oxford Farming Conference

"I was commissioned to design and make a brooch for the Princess Royal as part of her 40th birthday and [for] her visit to Helensburgh yacht club for the opening of their new clubhouse in June 1990," the jeweller tells us.

"The brooch was to be presented to her on the day of the opening of their new clubhouse, hence the nautical theme," he remembers. "I [chose] a reef knot made from nine-carat yellow gold wire formed into a rope, Scottish freshwater pearls [to] represent the Scottish connection, and rubies to mark her 40th birthday. This took in all the elements of her visit."

© Getty Princess Anne paired her symbolic brooch with a red coat

Having made the fine piece of jewellery, Alf was afforded the privilege of experiencing the Princess' reaction to his hard work. " Alf tells us that Anne commented on the "beautiful workmanship" and said the brooch was "most charming".

The King's sister didn't just wear the brooch to mark her milestone birthday, it has remained a staple in her collection ever since. She was spotted wearing the piece most recently when she visited the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment at St George’s Barracks in Bicester in January.

© Getty Princess Anne wore the symbolic brooch twice last month

The royal was seen wearing chic knee-high boots and a striking red coat with the unique brooch pinned to her left lapel. She also donned the symbolic brooch later in the month when she spoke with guests during a Rugby League Reception at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to thank the community for their fundraising for the Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association.

The royal rocked a second bright red coat, but this style was a Windsmoor Pea Coat made from berry-hued wool and lined with black leather trim, showing off the brooch in all its glory.

© Getty Anne's brooch has remained a go-to

"I am pleased and proud that HRH still wears it on a regular basis," Alf tells us. "I have kept all the photographs, the most notable being on her official 40th birthday portrait which was in newspapers all over the world. She also wore it on her 70th birthday tour which was televised."

© Getty The Princess aptly chose a symbolic brooch for her recent poignant engagement

"I received a letter from the palace on behalf of the Royal Princess as a thank you for my workmanship," Alf concludes. "I am a happy and proud jeweller."