Princess Diana's iconic jewellery could be worn by any millennial right now The royal style icon was way ahead of her time...

Princess Diana's style was just, so right on. The blonde beauty rocked every single cool gal trend way before influencers, the Kardashians and TikTok fashion queens were even born.

Aside from her thoroughly modern penchant of leggings, baggy sweatshirts and Gucci bags, her jewellery collection was top class.

READ: Why Princess Diana's iconic £300,000 sapphire ring is so hard to replicate

In fact, many of her most precious pieces actually showcased some serious vibes that would fit in perfectly with today's most on-trend looks. Just how did she know?

Diana often wore a string of pearls

Pearls

The mother of Prince William and Harry layered pearls up like a pro, and also wore them in choker form. Memorably, the royal once wore a strand of pearls cascading down her back, complimenting a backless dress! Genius.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Princess Diana's power suits

MORE: Princess Diana's most stylish wedding guest outfits to recreate in 2021

The Princess of Wales often wore hoops

Doughnut hoop earrings

Diana's earring game was seriously strong. She made hoops the epitome of style and pretty much defined the 80s with her stash. Take a look on Missoma, Accessorize and Monica Vinader for up-to-date lookalikes.

READ: 9 royal red-carpet looks for ultimate bridal inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

Diana's sapphire choker is instantly recognisable

Chokers

Right now, the bigger the choker, the better. The former wife of Prince Charles was mainly seen rocking her instantly recognisable sapphire choker, which always gave her LBDs a serious edge.

Cocktail rings

Ahead of her yet time again, Diana often showcased her perfect manicure with a huge statement ring. So chic, her future daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex even borrowed her aquamarine cocktail ring for her wedding reception in 2018 and who can blame her? What a show-stopper.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million home where Prince Charles courted Princess Diana revealed

Personalised Necklace

Nothing screams 2020 and beyond than a personalised necklace. From rocking your full moniker on a chain to a simple initial, it's all about that self branding. Diana was first in that department, often pictured with her 'D' necklace over forty years ago.

READ: 10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana