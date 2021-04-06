Princess Diana's iconic jewellery could be worn by any millennial right now

Princess Diana's style was just, so right on. The blonde beauty rocked every single cool gal trend way before influencers, the Kardashians and TikTok fashion queens were even born.
Aside from her thoroughly modern penchant of leggings, baggy sweatshirts and Gucci bags, her jewellery collection was top class.
In fact, many of her most precious pieces actually showcased some serious vibes that would fit in perfectly with today's most on-trend looks. Just how did she know?
Diana often wore a string of pearls
Pearls
The mother of Prince William and Harry layered pearls up like a pro, and also wore them in choker form. Memorably, the royal once wore a strand of pearls cascading down her back, complimenting a backless dress! Genius.
The Princess of Wales often wore hoops
Doughnut hoop earrings
Diana's earring game was seriously strong. She made hoops the epitome of style and pretty much defined the 80s with her stash. Take a look on Missoma, Accessorize and Monica Vinader for up-to-date lookalikes.
Diana's sapphire choker is instantly recognisable
Chokers
Right now, the bigger the choker, the better. The former wife of Prince Charles was mainly seen rocking her instantly recognisable sapphire choker, which always gave her LBDs a serious edge.
Cocktail rings
Ahead of her yet time again, Diana often showcased her perfect manicure with a huge statement ring. So chic, her future daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex even borrowed her aquamarine cocktail ring for her wedding reception in 2018 and who can blame her? What a show-stopper.
Personalised Necklace
Nothing screams 2020 and beyond than a personalised necklace. From rocking your full moniker on a chain to a simple initial, it's all about that self branding. Diana was first in that department, often pictured with her 'D' necklace over forty years ago.
