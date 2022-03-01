Kate Middleton stuns fans with swift transformation and heeled boots The Duchess of Cambridge went from farm to fabulous

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, had a quick transformation into a glamorous emerald green ensemble on Tuesday, switching out her skinny jeans and Barbour jacket for a sleek figure-flattering coat and suede heeled boots.



The wife of Prince William, 39, stunned royal fans as she arrived at the Blaenavon Hwb, Wales, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people. Kate donned her favourite longline SportMax coat for the spring chill, complete with an elegant oversized collar and crafted from Italian wool.



We've previously seen the Duchess rocking her signature coat on a number of occasions, including a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene in 2015. We love it when royals champion a sustainable wardrobe and recycle their looks!

Kate teamed her outerwear with a chic green roll neck, twinning with her husband who also sported a sage green knit jumper.

Kate went from farm to fabulous in her slick SportsMax coat

The royal mother-of-three accessorised with a waist-cinching brown belt, adding suede boots to her look to elevate the glamour of her second engagement of the day. She added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble with the 'Gold Medium Twist Hoops' from Spells of Love.

Unfortunately, Kate's iconic green coat has been sold out for some time, having first landed on shelves over five years ago. Luckily, if you're looking to recreate her swish look, we've found an almost identical dupe (and it's a fraction of the price).

Witt Coat, £110, Weekday

It's been a busy Tuesday for Kate and William, who visited Pant Farm in Abergavenny to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry.

Kate brought a stylish edge to her casual daywear on the farm, pairing slick black jeans with a smart brown jacket from Barbour. The Duchess layered for the early spring chill with a vibrant red scarf, rocking her favourite Blundstone brown boots for the occasion.

William looked equally smart in a coordinating outfit, also opting to pair brown boots with black jeans and a brown hooded jacket.

