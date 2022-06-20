Where to shop Kate Middleton’s super chic writing folder

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton stepped out this week, royal fans went wild for her stylish pink suit – but we had our eye on her accessories – one particular accessory in fact.

Did you spot Kate’s super stylish writing folder? Talk about chic! We just had to track it down, and sure enough – it’s by one of her favourite British labels Smythson of Bond Street. (Who actually have 50% off sale on at the moment on selected items!)

A4 writing folder with zip, was £550 / $750, NOW £272 / $372, Smythson of Bond Street

Their A4 writing folder with zip features crocodile-embossed leather, six inside pockets to keep your documents organised and an A4 pad of pale blue, featherweight paper included.

The model Kate was carrying appeared to be a previous season dark green version, but the 2022 version is available in four lovely hues of brown, navy, taupe brown and mushroom brown.

Kate put her writing folder to good use this week

They’ll set you back £550, (or $750 if you're in the US) which granted, isn't cheap. But this is a 'use it your whole life' investment piece. Oh, and the regular brown version is on offer at the moment for £272 ($372 for US shoppers) – so hurry if you want to grab a bargain.

Kate loves Smythson, and she's been seen with their writing folders in the past. She even owns a few of their tote bags.

If you love the idea but you’re on a budget, we’ve found a similar model on Amazon for £73.50 / $86

A4 leather writing folder, £73.50 / $86, Amazon

Ad if you want the full Duchess Kate business look, ASOS has a fantastic blush pink suit available in sizes 4 to 18.

Blush pink blazer, £35 / $40, and matching trousers, £20 / $25, ASOS

