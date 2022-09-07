Sarah Ferguson looks flawless in striking £1,720 emerald gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah Ferguson has a keen eye for fashion, as well as an expensive one as she attended the Venice Film Festival in a dress that cost over £1000.

The Duchess of York headed for the prestigious event in order to attend the premiere of The Son, and she looked gorgeous in her striking ensemble. Sarah styled out an emerald Reem Acra gown, which carries a £1,720 price tag! The outfit was cinched at the waist with an eye-catching gold brooch that was embedded with plenty of sparkling diamonds.

The rest of her look was just as high-class with a pair of black stilettos, silver drop necklace, matching earrings and a dazzling emerald clutch bag that matched her dress.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by businessman Francois-Marc Sastre, who looked suitably dapper in a stunning suit.

She also posed with PR agent Ileana Turrini, who wore a striking black mesh dress that featured a thigh-high slit, and film producer Tiziana Rocca, who wore a similar outfit.

Sarah attended with friends

The price tag is likely to scare many away from the star's dress, but thankfully River Island have a similar item in stock for a much more affordable £55.

Sarah has always had an eye for fashion, and wore two iconic outfits for her wedding to Prince Andrew back in 1986.

Her first was the beautiful puff-sleeved wedding gown, but as she jetted off for her honeymoon, she had changed into a blue and white floral co-ord, which included a short-sleeved peplum jacket with a nipped-in waist and a pleated ankle-length skirt.

Green Long Sleeve Tie Front Midi Dress, £55.00, River Island

Accessorising to perfection, Sarah added white heels and a matching bouquet as she boarded the plane, which was likely carrying a pre-packed suitcase with everything she'd need for her five days on the royal yacht Britannia.

Sarah spoke out about her dress in her 1997 memoir My Story, describing it as "an exquisite creation I'd lost twenty-six pounds to fit into. Lindka was a genius; I knew she could make the most flattering gown ever, and she had. It was amazingly boned, like a corset."

