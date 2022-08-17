Sarah Ferguson's chic décor at new £5million home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie revealed The Duchess of York bought the home as a long-term investment

Sarah Ferguson surprised royal fans earlier this month when it was revealed she had bought a new £5million London home as a long-term investment for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Now, photos shared on The Express from inside the home have showcased its luxurious décor, including a beautiful living room complete with a dazzling chandelier hanging from a large skylight, and a built-in bookcase where they can showcase their favourite books and photos.

The drawing room, meanwhile, is decorated in warm green tones and has large windows that flood the space with natural light. An open fireplace can be found at one end of the room, with built-in shelving and cabinets on either side.

While the room was styled to perfection with colour pop red armchairs, an upholstered coffee table and a plush green velvet sofa, Sarah and her daughters will be able to put their own stamp on the décor with their own furniture soon.

Sarah Ferguson has bought a £5million home as a long-term investment

The property bought by Sarah was reportedly once separated into two flats but has been converted into a single property, and is located close to many of London's most desirable hotspots.

It previously belonged to the Duke of Westminster, 31, who is godfather to Prince George and one of Britain's richest men after inheriting his father's £10billion fortune in 2016.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice already have homes in London

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie already have their own family homes not far from their new mews house. Along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna, Beatrice divides her time between homes at St James's Palace and the Cotswolds.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August recently moved into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, after spending the past year living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marital home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The family will now divide their time between London and Portugal, where Jack has landed a job at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, where a 300-home development is being built.

