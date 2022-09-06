We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle has been busy releasing new episodes of her Archetypes podcast, and in her latest edition she sat down with acting superstar Mindy Kaling.

PHOTOS: Thrifty royal fashion: 11 times Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice & Co rocked a sustainable wardrobe

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible as she rocked a stunning pair of leather trousers that she had paired with a black jumper. The former Suits star styled her hair into a high ponytail and she accessorised with a golden watch and completed her show-stealing look with a stylish black pair of stiletto heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

Mindy also looked fabulous for her guest appearance, as she rocked a figure-flattering pink gown, and she wore her hair down.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan set to get another famous neighbour at Montecito home

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Germany after UK appearance - best photos

The Office star had high praise for Meghan, as she wrote: "Loved sitting down with Meghan on her new podcast, #Archetypes. Listen now, only on @Spotify. #DontBelieveTheType."

Fans had similar compliments as one commented: "Best episode yet! Two powerhouses, one incredible conversation. Loved it!"

A second posted: "Queens only! Excited to listen," while a third added: "Loved this episode & Meghan is right about your beautiful dress."

Meghan rocked an astonishing look

If you're wondering where Meghan's stunning trousers came from, sadly she didn't mention a link, but we have found an affordable pair on Mango.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wholesome California beach diet for Archie and Lilibet

SHOP: Meghan Markle makes a case for red trousers - 7 of our favourite pairs

The faux-leather item carries a cropped design and features five pockets, as well as a zip and button fastening.

Faux-leather trousers, £35.99, Mango

Meghan showed off her fashion credentials on Tuesday as she and husband Prince Harry arrived in Germany, where she wore a stunning white, shoulder-baring top.

She also styled out the most stunning cream trousers with a built-in-belt. The podcaster added high heels and wore her famous mane in a sleek bun. Subtle makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.

MORE: Meghan Markle's dream bridal gown was nothing like both real-life weddings

SEE: Meghan Markle's son Archie receives round of applause at Manchester event

On Thursday, the pair are due to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech.

This whistlestop, returning UK visit was confirmed back in August, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.