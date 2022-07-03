Princess Charlene's fairytale wedding anniversary dress sparks reaction amongst fans The royal marked 11 years of marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco's eclectic wardrobe never disappoints royal fans. From bold prints to ultra-feminine fits and ethereal gowns, the wife of Prince Albert's sense of style has long been synonymous with her royal image.

READ: Tearful Princess Charlene 'overwhelmed' on wedding day with Prince Albert - details

On Friday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to mark her 11th wedding anniversary, stepping out in a mesmerising Louis Vuitton chiffon gown to honour the special occasion. Fitted at the waist and embellished with peplum ruffles, the Princess' turquoise blue frock cascaded to the floor in elegant pleats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share touching video ahead of tenth wedding anniversary

A perfect multi-season piece, Charlene's 'Long Pleated Evening Dress' is crafted from a lightweight silk and viscose crepe, with pleats at the sides adding volume and romantic detailing. Textured ruffles at the sleeves and waist accentuated her feminine silhouette. Simply stunning!

Royal fans were thrilled to see Charlene looking so radiant in the post. The South African national rocked a natural makeup look to highlight her ageless features, styling her icy blonde pixie cut into a slick side parting.

Princess Charlene captioned her post "Happy anniversary [red heart]"

"Congratulations and many blessings to you both! Your Serene Highness, you look wonderful," wrote one fan, as another penned: "She’s looking gorgeous and healthy!"

"Great to see you looking so happy and healthy," commented a third fan, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

SEE: Princess Charlene of Monaco looks undeniably chic during glamorous new appearance

WOW: Princess Charlene dazzles in striking one-shoulder dress

This weekend likely marks a poignant date in the royal couple's diary since they will be celebrating their wedding anniversary for the first time in two years.

Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, sadly missed their milestone tenth anniversary last year, since the former swimmer was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

The royals married in July 2011

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony back in 2011. Their iconic four-day ceremony marked Monaco's first royal wedding in over five decades, remembered by Charlene's 66-foot wedding veil and a five-tiered wedding cake.

READ: Prince Albert speaks openly about Princess Charlene's return to family life

MORE: Princess Charlene contracts COVID-19 months after recovering from ENT infection

The royal wedding first to occur since the "Wedding of the Century" when Prince Rainier wed Hollywood actress Grace Kelly in a lavish ceremony in 1956.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.