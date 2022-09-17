Princess Eugenie looks dignified in sombre black military-style coat for intimate family outing The princess held remained calm and collected during the event

On Saturday evening, Princess Eugenie was joined by her family as she attended a vigil in Westminster Hall where she paid her respects to her late grandmother the Queen. The princess put on a calm display as she stood beside the late monarch's coffin with her relatives - including her older sister Princess Beatrice and her cousin Zara Tindall.

SEE: Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral

While adhering to royal funeral protocol, the princess wore a knee-length buttoned-up black coat designed by Misha Nonoo, which she paired with a pair of black suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi - both of which the royal has worn on previous outings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie sheds a tear as she inspects tributes to Queen

She styled her thick auburn tresses into a simple chic bun. A black fascinator completed her monochrome aesthetic, in addition to a custom black mourning veil crafted from delicate netting. A pair of black tights rounded off her traditional mourning attire.

MORE: Zara Tindall looks graceful in traditional accessories for heartbreaking outing

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor is a picture of valour in chic black dress for significant outing

The vigil lasted for fifteen minutes in total. The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the formation, while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. At King Charles' request, both brothers donned traditional military uniform.

Princess Eugenie joined her sister and cousins in standing vigil for the Queen

Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn stood at the middle of the coffin. The grandchildren paid their respects to the late monarch just a day after their parents, who held their own vigil on Friday night.

Eugenie and Beatrice entered Westminster Hall behind Harry and William

Notably, the grandchildren's spouses were not in attendance. Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank, did not take part in the vigil – allowing the grandchildren to come together without their wives and husbands.

MORE: Princess Kate discreetly curtsies to the Queen following emotional procession

However, royal watchers will be seeing the royal's spouses present at the Queen’s funeral on Monday. At 10:44 am, the coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey, carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, just as her father King George VI was.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.