Meghan Markle surprises in breathtaking £3.8k jewel with unexpected royal connection

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked radiant as they beamed in a photograph with poet Amanda Gorman posted on the eve of Thanksgiving Day.

The photograph pictured Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with their arms wrapped around Amanda. "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where we discussed the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!" Amanda captioned the post.

The Duchess styled a stunning piece of jewelry in the photograph. A delicate gold chain adorned her neck, which featured an elegant emerald pendant encrusted in a glittering diamond halo.

Meghan was wearing the 'Water Drop Emerald Necklace with Full Pavé Diamond Halo' from Los Angeles-based brand Logan Hollowel. Fittingly, the £3,873 jewel is aptly named the 'Baby Queen', a subtle nod to the Duchess' royal connection.

Amanda shared the snapshot on her Instagram account

According to the jewellers, the necklace is set in 14k gold, with a pear shaped Zambian Emerald from the Queen collection encapsulated by a 15 total diamond carat weight on an adjustable 16"-18" chain.

Logan Holloway explains: "Emerald is a stone that is used to bring forth manifestation in the form of prosperity and abundance. It is used for intuitive awareness, meditation, and spirituality.

Meghan wore the mesmerising pendant from Logan Hollowell

"Emerald brings and enhances harmony, joy, memory, and faith. It also benefits intellect, communication, decision making, and promotes truthfulness and honesty, seeing past the superficial."

It's not the first time royal fans have seen the Duchess wearing the statement piece. Last month, the mother-of-two was snapped soaking up the California sunshine, armed with a large shopping bag from luxury women's clothing boutique Wendy Foster.

The 41-year-old former actress cut a casual silhouette in a khaki green harem jumpsuit, layering with a sage-hued knit and chic accessories - which included her enchanting emerald necklace.

