The Countess of Wessex flies to the US for this incredible reason

The Countess of Wessex has travelled to the United States to receive a very special award.

Sophie, 57, will be honoured alongside the First Lady of the Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, for their work in advancing women's rights at the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards ceremony at Georgetown University on Monday.

According to the Court Circular, the royal mum-of-two flew to Washington from London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Kateryna Levchenko, Government Commissioner for Gender Equality Policy, Ukraine, Natalia Karbowska, Director on Strategic Development, Ukrainian Women’s Fund, and Oleksandra Matviychuk, Human Rights Activist and Chair, Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine, will also be honoured at the awards alongside the Countess and First Lady.

The Countess has long been a supporter of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

In October 2022, she visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which focussed on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

Sophie joined Queen Consort Camilla at the palace reception

Last week, Sophie also joined her sister-in-law, Queen Consort Camilla, at a Buckingham Palace reception as the United Nations marked 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Sophie's visit to the US comes shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales's three-day visit to Boston where they hosted the Earthshot Prize Awards.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to be joined by senior members of the royal family this week at the annual Diplomatic Reception, which usually takes place at Buckingham Palace. The white-tie event has not taken place for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

