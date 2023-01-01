Adorable Lena and Mia Tindall join mum Zara for Cheltenham outing Zara and her husband Mike Tindall brought their daughters Lena and Mia Tindall along to the New Year's Day races at Cheltenham

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a fun-filled family outing on Sunday, attending the New Year's Day Race Day at Cheltenham Racecourse with their adorable daughters Lena and Mia Tindall.

Little Lena stole the show, pulling a series of funny faces and sticking out her tongue as she played on the barriers, giving her royal relative Prince Louis a run for his money. Doting mum Zara was seen fussing over her young daughter, laughing as she kept her entertained during the races.

The adorable four-year-old was wrapped up warm for the occasion, rocking a classic red wool coat with gold button detailing, previously worn during the royal family's Sandringham walkabout on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, big sister Mia, eight, was smartly clad in a cream coat, sporting a similar black headband to her sibling and rocking matching walking boots and thick woolly tights.

Lena Tindall stole the show at Cheltenham racecourse

Zara was also dressed to impress, donning a smart navy coat teamed with a stylish purple hat and matching bag. Princess Anne's daughter completed her attire with a pair of black suede boots and wore her jacket cinched in at the waist with a black leather belt.

I'm a Celebrity star Mike was dapper in beige chinos and a navy jacket, colour coordinating with his wife.

Mia Tindall also looked adorable at the New Year's Day Races

Zara, who also shares one-year-old son Lucas with Mike, recently gave an insight into her parenting style in a video for clothing brand Musto.

Discussing her own active childhood, Zara revealed she is keen for her three children to grow up the same way, explaining: "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things, and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in.

Zara Tindall was stylish in a navy belted coat and purple accessories

"Whether it was the horses or sailing or travelling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."

The sweet family outing marks the first time royal fans have seen the Tindalls following their Christmas Day appearance.

Lena looked super sweet in her Christmas Day coat

This year's festivities, which were hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, marked the first time the family have celebrated at the Norfolk estate in three years following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a poignant occasion for the whole family following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral in September.

