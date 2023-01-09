Princess Charlene cuts a casual figure in skinny jeans and trendy oversized coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco's style has become synonymous with her regal elegance, with sleek silhouettes, neutral colour palettes and avant-garde designs forming much of the royal's immaculate wardrobe.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry: The one question he refused to answer about Prince William

On Sunday, the wife of Prince Albert opted for a more casual ensemble, however, looking the picture of regality to attend the AS Monaco basketball match against Pau-Lacq-Orthez. The Monegasque royal, 44, exuded glamour in a £6,999 ‘Henrik’ Belted Cashmere Coat from Loro Piana.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

Loading the player...

Wrapping up for the January chill, Charlene layered with a £1,600 ‘Parksville’ Cashmere Turtleneck. The mother-of-two styled her icy blonde pixie cut in her usual signature style, swept to the side and neatly gelled.

She added a glowy foundation, peachy blush and golden bronzer to illuminate her ageless features. Even royals wear skinny jeans sometimes, with Princess Charlene opting for a simple denim pair that highlighted her athletic silhouette.

The royal attended a basketball game with her family

While there's no denying Princess Charlene of Monaco's wardrobe is the epitome of luxury, particularly when it comes to the price tag, that's not to say you can't channel her elegance with high-street finds.

SEE: Princess Charlene's gilded palace with Prince Albert has been transformed

This voluminous double-breasted wool coat finished with a tonal self-tie belt from & Other Stories is a royal bargain in comparison to Princess Charlene's cashmere get-up. Team it with a tonal roll-neck for effortless layering and you've got yourself a royal-approved outerwear look.

Voluminous Wool Coat, £205, & Other Stories

The royal's casual attire comes days after she was joined by her husband Prince Albert on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Barsi.

For the touching occasion, the royal slipped into a sombre, yet sophisticated outfit, which came complete with plenty of lace and sheaths of cashmere.

Princess Charlene was a gothic vision at the sombre event

Princess Charlene paid her respects to the former Archbishop of Monaco while stepping out in a beautiful cashmere coat by Akris which featured long sleeves, streamlined lapels and button-down detailing. She paired the outerwear piece with some straight-leg black trousers and leather Dior pumps.

The Monegasque princess layered a modest turtleneck top under her luxurious coat and accessorised with some leather gloves and a gothic lace mourning veil. Sublime!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.