Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer sashay down LFW runway The Spencer twins look incredible during London Fashion Week

On Monday, Princess Diana's two beautiful nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, were spotted on the catwalk at the Josh Birch Jones show in the capital.

Amelia wore a stunning sapphire green dress by the designer and Eliza rocked a black frock with embossed detail at the neckline. Both gowns had serious shoulder pad detail and the blonde beauties wore their striking manes slicked back, as well as dark, sultry eye makeup. Perfection! Check out our exclusive interview with the twins in our video below.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

The twins are following in their elder sister Lady Kitty Spencer's footsteps as she is a long-term face of Dolce & Gabbana as well as jewellery brand Bulgari.

Lady Amelia looks amazing in her Josh Birch Jones dress

The sisters have a jam-packed year ahead of them, with Lady Amelia's upcoming wedding leading the celebrations. The 30-year-old is soon to wed her fiancé Greg Mallett, 33, in March, though the couple has remained tight-lipped about the date of their upcoming nuptials. How exciting!

Lady Eliza rockd a black dress with shoulder pads

Royal fans have wondered whether Lady Amelia will wear Princess Diana's glittering tiara on her big day. The Spencer tiara was most memorably worn by Princess Diana for her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, when she paired it with an iconic stunning ivory silk taffeta gown with puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt by Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

Lady Kitty's wedding took place in 2021 and was quite the soiree. Kitty and Michael Lewis tied the knot in Rome at Villa Aldobrandini on 24 July 2021, with celebrations taking place across the course of three days. The bride wore multiple gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The twins sister Lady Kitty has walked for Dolce & Gabbana many times

With long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, her main wedding dress had similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own gown worn in 1989.

