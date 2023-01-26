Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's hot pink look to Queen Letizia's pussybow blouse From the Princess of Wales to the Spencer twins, our favourite royals went all out on the fashion front this past week

We'd like to express our immense gratitude to the fashion gods for bestowing upon us a bounty of royal slays this week. The likes of The Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia of Spain and the Spencer sisters dazzled in designer drip over the past seven (divinely stylish) days – and we are here to reminisce.

Princess Kate charmed in her go-to crimson coat, while Queen Letizia conjured up a flutter of feminine thrill. The Spencer sisters championed maximalism in billowing ballgowns while indulging in their usual jet-setting antics, Beatrice Borromeo looked oh so haute in couture Dior and Charlotte Casiraghi served twee enchantment in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands threw us a curveball with two unexpected outfits which – well, you'll just have to scroll on to see.

The Princess of Wales' Hobbs coat

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a joint engagement in Windsor on Thursday, making an appearance to meet with volunteers running Windsor Foodshare.

Princess Kate once again proved her sartorial prowess, recycling her ravishing berry-red Hobbs 'Tilda' coat and cashmere polo-neck in crimson. The royal teamed her coat with puddle pants from Jigsaw, a slender and sleek trouser that is typically fitted at the waist before cascading into a loose pool, or 'puddle' at the ankle.

Queen Letizia of Spain's pussybow blouse

Queen Letizia rocked a sweet pussybow blouse (Princess Kate's go-to shirt style) by Carolina Herrera in a sumptuous silk fabric. She channeled movie magic with her skirt selection, a flowing blossom pink skirt that emulated Olivia Newton-John's iconic character Sandy in Grease.

The Spencer Twins' designer gowns

Lady Amelia and Eliza jetted off to Dubai for a lavish getaway with their partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd. The foursome attended the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel in Dubai and for the occasion the twins donned the most exquisite gowns.

Lady Eliza served up a dazzling drop of sunshine in Zimmerman's $2,950 'Wonderland Ruffle Gown' which she paired with Versace's 'Greca Goddess Mini Bag in Pink Smooth Leather' that retails at €1,546 (£1,358) and Michael Kors 'Imani Pink Patent Leather Sandals.'

Charlotte Casiraghi's Chanel suit

Monegasque socialite Charlotte Casiraghi attended Chanel's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. As per tradition, the equestrian, model and writer paid homage to the iconic French fashion house by sporting Chanel for the glittering event.

Charlotte was a picture in pink wearing an ensemble fresh off the runway. Chanel's 'Pink Pantsuit' from SS23 RTW Collection, 'Wool Tweed & Gold-Tone Metal Mini Flap Bag in Pink' (which, by the way, costs a mere $4,000) and boots also sourced from brand's SS23 RTW Collection culminated in an upscale concoction.

Beatrice Borromeo's Dior ensemble

A dream in Dior! Since joining the Monegasque Royal Family, Beatrice Borromeo has curated a divine wardrobe brimming with designer labels and beautiful pieces. Therefore, it's hardly a shock that her appearance At Dior's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show hit the headlines.

Beatrice nailed preppy chic in a full Dior look sourced from the house' s AW21 Couture Collection. The ensemble was topped off with a pair of 'Diorsignature B3U Black Butterfly Sunglasses,' retailing at $580 and a healthy dose of diamond jewels.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands's grey beanie

Queen Maxima enjoyed a spot of shopping with her eldest daughter Princess Catharina Amalia of the Netherlands on Wednesday, and her outfit choice left fans speechless.

For the lowkey occasion, Queen Maxima attempted to fly under the radar in Natan Couture's 'Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cape,' in forest green. She paired the snug outerwear piece with a coordinating pair of crisp ironed straight-leg trousers and a dark grey cashmere long-sleeve.

What part of the queen's look stirred up fan frenzy you ask? Well, that would be her selection of accessories, which came as something of a surprise for a key royal figure.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands's feathered cuff

Queen Maxima visited walk-in facilities for young people as honorary chairwoman of MindUS that focus on mental health issues in young people on Wednesday.

For the important event, the Dutch royal wore the most incredible neckpiece crafted from fine brown feathers and interwoven with apple-green beads. The boho piece was layered over a dark grey-green long-sleeve which allowed the striking cuff to take centre stage.

