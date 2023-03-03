Meghan Markle's stunning Missoma signet ring is now 20% off in the sale – but hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The cult jewellery brand Missoma, loved by both Meghan Markle and Princess Kate, has launched a huge sale this weekend. Customers can take 20% off almost everything - including Meghan's gorgeous gold open heart signet ring, which is set with white cubic zirconia.

Running for a limited time only, from 3 March to 7 March, shoppers can score incredible discounts by using the discount code: HAPPY20. What are you waiting for?

Instead of the usual price tag of £89, you can now buy Duchess Meghan's exact ring for a very reasonable £71.20 when you use the offer code.

A sentimental piece, according to the site: "the open heart on this signet ring is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".

Open Heart signet ring, £71.20/$92 (WAS £89/$115), Missoma

USE OFFER CODE: HAPPY20

Meghan was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018 during a visit to Chichester, West Sussex with her husband Prince Harry.

While her cream Armani coat, green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching leather skirt by Hugo Boss won rave reviews, it was her engraved signet ring and delicate gold jewellery that we couldn't take our eyes off.

Meghan was first spotted wearing the ring in 2018

Meghan isn't the only royal who is a fan of Missoma jewellery – Princess Kate has also been known to wear a piece or two.

In fact, Kate's pink and gold drop hoop earrings, which she's worn on multiple occasions, are also in the sale!

Kate's Missoma earrings are back in stock

Mini pyramid charm hoop earrings, £71.20/$92 (WAS £89/$115), Missoma

USE OFFER CODE: HAPPY20

After Kate was spotted wearing them they quickly sold out, but luckily they're now back in stock and have been reduced to £71.20 from £89. We predict another sell-out!

