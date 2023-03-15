Princess Kate removes emerald from royal brooch, just like Princess Diana Did you spot this?

The Princess of Wales chose a sentimental piece of royal jewellery for the important Commonwealth Day service on Monday, wearing Queen Alexandra’s Three Feathers Brooch – which bears the emblem of the Prince of Wales.

Kate only first began wearing the brooch in November 2022, after becoming the new Princess of Wales – but on this occasion, she chose to remove a significant detail from the piece. For Monday's service, she wore the brooch without the cabochon drop emerald which is usually attached.

It is not known why Kate chose not to wear the emerald, though perhaps she felt it would be lost against the backdrop of her navy blue Erdem outfit. Of course, the Princess often changes up her accessories to suit a certain look.

The Queen Alexandra Three Feathers Brooch dates way back to 1863, when it was originally a wedding gift to Princess Alexandra of Denmark when she married the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII).

It is no doubt particularly special to Kate, however, because it was given to the late Princess Diana upon her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. She often chose to wear the piece – which features diamonds and emeralds encircling the Prince of Wales ostrich feathers – as a pendant, and also regularly chose to remove the drop emerald and wear the brooch alone.

Kate chose to wear her brooch without the drop emerald

After Princess Diana's death, the brooch was returned to the collection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and so the now-Queen Consort has also been pictured wearing the very same brooch in the past.

It has been revealed that King Charles gifted the brooch to Kate after she became the Princess of Wales in September 2022.

Princess Diana often wore the brooch as a pendant, with and without the drop emerald

For Monday's Commonwealth Day service, Kate also poignantly chose to wear her late mother in law's sapphire and diamond earrings to complete her look.