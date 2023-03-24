Best aquamarine jewelry that Meghan Markle would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle and her aquamarine statement ring have shown that the clear blue gems make such a unique style statement, adding a pop of subtle color to any outfit. That’s why we've created an edit of the best Duchess of Sussex-inspired aquamarine jewelry that you can shop right now.

Duchess Meghan's jewelry collection includes her lucky charms and her sweet personalized looks, and we especially love her gorgeous aquamarine ring, which once belonged to mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Meghan was first spotted wearing the aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana on her wedding day

Aquamarine symbolizes hope and happiness, and is famously the March birthstone, but the Duchess has worn her aquamarine ring on occasions from her wedding day to charity events, proving aquamarine jewelry is a sophisticated and chic choice all year round.

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of blue gemstone jewelry

We've found a lookalike for Meghan's Asprey ring, which features a 13-carat aquamarine as well as diamonds set in white gold, but also aquamarine bracelets, necklaces and earrings, too, both genuine gems as well as faux looks for less.

Best aquamarine jewelry inspired by Meghan Markle

Gilded Acorn Aquamarine Blue Quartz Sterling Silver Earrings, $29.99, Amazon

These pretty sterling silver drop earrings from Amazon Handmade shop Gilded Acorn are made from hydrothermal blue quartz, “a symbol of a cool and collected approach to life that inspires lifelong learning”. One reviewer called the earrings “stunning”. “Every time I look in the mirror when I am wearing them I am still amazed at their beautiful color! I get lots of compliments on them.”

RELATED: Loved Meghan Markle's blue earrings? We've found a pretty lookalike pair for $12

Brook and York Mackenzie Personalized Necklace, $98, Brook & York

Brook & York’s personalized necklace is customizable with a hand-stamped initial for an artisan feel. And you can make it even more bespoke; it comes in silver or gold and in not just aquamarine cubic zirconia, but all twelve birthstones. One shopper called it ‘beautiful’ and ‘charming’ while another said it’s “a perfect gift”. [My sister-in-law] loved it - sentimental and a very pretty piece. I’ll order one for myself soon.”

Samie Collection emerald-cut cocktail ring, $32.99, Amazon

If you'd like a budget-friendly ring that's similar to the Duchess of Sussex's the Samie Collection emerald-cut cocktail ring might be the one for you. "Just Like Dianna's and Meghan's," said one shopper who gave the ring 5 stars. "For the price this ring is just the best. Very well made and I just love it!!" Want to see more Meghan and Diana-inspired rings? Check out our edit of the best affordable lookalikes.

Catbird Wishing Bracelet, $16, Catbird

Duchess Meghan is a big fan of Brooklyn-based Catbird jewelry - she has worn the eco-friendly brand's stunning 'Kitten MItten' hand bracelet, and their stackable $48 'Threadbare' ring, made from 100% recycled 14k gold. So we have a feeling the whimsical Catbird wishing bracelet, with an uncut aquamarine on natural colored string, would catch her eye, too.

Sea Aqua Blue Eternity Circle Stud Earrings, $60, Pandora

Pandora's collection of crystal blue jewelry includes charms, of course, but also these Sea Aqua Blue Eternity Circle earrings, which similar to Duchess Meghan's topaz studs. Fans say they make an amazing gift and have given the look a 4.8-star of 5 rating.

TOP-RATED: Aquamarine & Diamond Accent Heart Necklace, $87.50 (WAS $250), Macy's

This Macy’s necklace features a heart-shaped lab-created aquamarine gemstone pendant and diamond accent set in sterling silver. The piece, which has a 4.5-star rating, is available in 11 different gemstones, including amethyst, pink sapphire, emerald and ruby.



Aquamarine stone bracelet, $169, Thomas Sabo

The aquamarine-colored stone is the star of this handcrafted sterling silver Thomas Sabo bracelet, which also has a moon and star detail.

Fiesta London Blue Topaz and Diamond Cocktail Ring, $1,100, Brilliant Earth

If you’d like a genuine Princess Diana-inspired aquamarine ring like Meghan’s, Brilliant Earth has a whole array of options from $1,500. Or, there’s the Fiesta London Blue Topaz and Diamond Cocktail Ring,which has a strikingly similar design to the Duchess’ keepsake. You can choose either a silver or gold band.

