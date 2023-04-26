Princess Anne surprises with sweet heart-shaped jewellery

Princess Anne is known for her hard-working royal wardrobe of classic pieces that she relies on for official engagements, but she added a touch of whimsy with an adorable heart-shaped jewellery piece for a recent outing.

The royal visited the Alexandra Dock at Belfast Harbour for the official re-opening of HMS Caroline on Tuesday, looking elegant in a green checked coat, tailored trousers and a silk scarf.

She added what is thought to be a previously-unseen brooch to her look, however, which features a silver loveheart setting and a pretty blue gemstone. The story behind the jewellery piece is not known at present.

© Liam McBurney - PA Images Princess Anne attended the official re-opening of HMS Caroline, wearing a pretty loveheart brooch

The Princess Royal, who regularly rewears items from her wardrobe that date back decades, also carried her Aspinal of London shoulder bag from a 2013 collection.

During the engagement, she officially reopened the First World War ship following its three-year renovation. HMS Caroline is the only survivor of the 1916 Battle of Jutland and has been a feature of Belfast’s waterfront since 1924.

DON'T MISS: Princess Charlotte's pretty tea dress has the sweetest link to aunt Meghan

Anne, who is patron of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, also unveiled a commemorative plaque on the ship.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The royal has taken part in a number of engagements over the past few days, after taking some rare time off over the Easter period.

Of course, the royal family are preparing for King Charles' coronation celebrations in the upcoming weeks, which will see Princess Anne and other senior members of the royal family take part in the official ceremony – as well as appearances at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, and a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

In which case, we may well see Princess Anne in a formal gown and one of her favoured tiaras, which include the stunning Cartier diamond and aquamarine tiara and the delicate 'festoon' tiara, which she has worn regularly to official state banquets.

READ NEXT: Duchess Sophie enchants in the boldest satin dress we've ever seen her wear