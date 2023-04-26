Zara Tindall was a total hippie in psychedelic dress

It’s officially racing season, meaning racegoers can dust off their filly-themed finery and enjoy a competitive day out in the countryside. Zara Tindall is an especially big fan of this pastime, making regular appearances at racecourses across England with husband Mike Tindall in tow.

Princess Anne’s daughter has undergone a drastic race-day style switch up since her equestrian days. As her latest outing to the Cheltenham Races showcased, the royal favours a more classic aesthetic consisting of tailored overcoats and crisp trouser combinations.

This wasn’t always the case. In an unearthed photograph of Zara from 2004, the royal made a splash at Goodwood in the boldest outfit choice. A then-23-year-old Zara slipped into a psychedelic printed dress featuring a crisscross halterneck, a slender keyhole cut-out and a colourbomb finish boasting lemon yellow, fuchsia, sky blue and violet hues.

Her undeniably sixties-inspired attire served up a delightful hippie aura. She topped off her retro look by wearing her platinum blonde hair down loose with a casual side-parting and accessorised with some nineties wraparound sunglasses.

© Rebecca Naden - PA Images Zara Phillips enjoying the horse racing at Goodwood, Sussex back in 2004

A silver watch adorned her wrist which firmly clasped a decorative clutch pouch featuring a scalloped edge and a monochrome design.

We have Zara to thank for copious amounts of zesty throwback outfits. That's right, the mother-of-three was the go-to girl for 00s outfits back in the day. We plucked another of her most daring looks to date from her eclectic clothing archive, which took the form of a semi-sheer halterneck dress no other royal is yet to brave.

© PA Images The royal dazzled in a sixties-style dress for the occasion

The bold number featured panels of nude and blossom pink mesh crafted into a beachy halter neck silhouette, a summer-ready plunging neckline, and flared skirt with pleats, a nipped-in waistline and a backless structure.

Zara wore the dress alongside husband-to-be Mike Tindall as the pair attended 'La Dolce Vita' charity dinner and concert as part of the Grand Prix Weekend in 2004. She paired the feminine garment with some barely-there beige sandals, allowing her out-there attire to take centre stage.

